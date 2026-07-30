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YAN DIOMANDE RB LEIPZIG Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Latest on the big transfer: Diomande avoids the risk for Real Madrid

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Paris Saint-Germain also targeting the Ivory Coast star

Real Madrid are still chasing the signing of Ivorian winger Yan Diomandé, with talks between the Spanish giants and Leipzig rumbling on without a final agreement.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for "Sky Sport Germany", "there is still no final agreement between Real Madrid and Leipzig regarding Yan Diomandé, after fresh negotiations today".

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Plettenberg continued: "This has been confirmed by all parties concerned. And unless something exceptional happens before midnight, negotiations will resume tomorrow morning".

He added: "The deal is still on. Diomandé was also at Leipzig today, where he carried out training with a managed physical workload, to avoid putting the deal at risk. Real Madrid are pushing to complete the deal this week".

Just 19, Diomandé operates on the wing. He arrived at Leipzig in the summer of 2025 from Spain's Leganés and lit up the Bundesliga with a striking debut season.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race, and reports suggest both Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the Ivory Coast star.


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