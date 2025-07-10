Lamine Yamal wants his own legend not a share of Lionel Messi’s - with Barcelona wonderkid ruling out trying to emulate ‘the greatest player in history’

Lamine Yamal has reiterated that he has no interest in trying to emulate Lionel Messi, despite obvious comparisons between the pair being made.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ever since he stepped foot out of the same La Masia academy system as Barcelona legend Messi, teen sensation Yamal has been likened to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. That is because they share the same development programme and many similar qualities.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Yamal is, however, setting about becoming a global superstar in his own right. He already has La Liga, European Championship and Golden Boy honours to his name, with a first Ballon d’Or triumph considered to be merely a matter of time.

WHAT YAMAL SAID

With his own legend to be made, Yamal said at an adidas press event in Shanghai when asked about the Messi discussion: “I’ve always tried to forge my own path. Of course, Messi is the greatest player in history for me, without a doubt. He’s left-footed, and so am I. He played for Barcelona, and I play for Barcelona. He played as a right winger, and so do I. We definitely have a lot in common, and that’s okay. I just want to carve my own path.”

Yamal added: “He wrote his legendary story, and I hope to have a successful career like his. But more importantly, I want to play football my way, to write my own story, and to make people remember the name Lamine Yamal.”

WHAT NEXT?

Yamal is preparing to inherit the No.10 shirt at Barcelona that Messi once wore with such distinction. He will also be signing a lucrative new contract in Catalunya when celebrating his 18th birthday on July 13.