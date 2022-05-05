Juventus icon Chiellini sounds out Major League Soccer transfer

Giorgio Chiellini intends to leave Juventus at the end of the 2021-22 season, GOAL has learned, with the Italy defender keen on switching Serie A for Major League Soccer.

At 37, the centre-back has been a key figure for the Bianconeri for 17 years, but is now winding down his career at the very top of the game.

Indeed, Chiellini has already announced his intention to retire from the Italian national team following their 'Finalissima' clash with Argentina on June 1.

How likely is a MLS transfer for Chiellini?

While the centre-back is hopeful of seeing out the remainder of his playing days in the US, securing a move may not be as easy as one might originally assume for such a decorated player.

With nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia wins, one European Championship and two Champions League runners-up medals to his name, Chiellini is rightly regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation.

However, MLS franchises tend to pick their designated players with a view to enhancing the excitement of matches, meaning attackers and flair players are prioritised ahead of signing defensive stalwarts.

Still, the veteran's entourage continue to probe the American top-flight for interested parties with a view to ending his current contract – which runs until 2023 – a year early.

Article continues below

Could Chiellini return to Juventus if he leaves?

Chiellini is not only an intelligent operator at the heart of defence, but also boasts a degree in business administration, leaving the door open for a return to Continassa in a back-room role.

Indeed, the player himself has said that his story with Juve “will never end”, while chairman Andrea Agnelli claimed that Chiellini “just has to decide when” his behind-the-scenes career with the Old Lady will begin.

Further reading