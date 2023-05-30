Juventus plea bargain accepted by Italian Football Federation in transfer dealings case

Juventus have had a plea bargain accepted by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) after a second trial for their alleged breach of financial rules.

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have been stung by two separate points reductions this season, with the first 15-point deduction being reversed before a 10-point deduction was handed to them earlier this month. The club agreed to a plea bargain with the FIGC Prosecutor and it was accepted at their second trial in the case on Tuesday morning. However, former club president Andrea Agnelli has not accepted any plea deal and will face trial on June 15.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The scandal involving Juventus' alleged financial irregularities" and false accounting in relation to past transfer dealings has been looming over the club for the past few months and has the potential to send major shockwaves through the Italian game.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The result of today's trial means that Juventus will not face any further point deductions, but they will have to pay a hefty €718,000 fine. Juventus sporting director Francesco Calvo had previously hinted that the club would not appeal their -10 penalty saying: “We have said from the start very clearly that we feel we were punished unjustly, that it has been disproportionate, that we started the trial accused of violating one article, but concluded it condemned for a completely different one. That is water under the bridge now, this is definitive and we are focused on the pitch.”

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Fans of the Italian giants will be relieved to hear the final verdict as Massimiliano Allegri prepares his squad for their crunch match on Saturday against Udinese. Juve must win and hope one of Roma or Atalanta drop points in order to qualify for the Europa League next season.