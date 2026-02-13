Jude Bellingham is the new face of adidas as Real Madrid & England sensation follows in the footsteps of David Beckham & Zinedine Zidane

It's been a big start to February for the Real Madrid superstar's collaboration with adidas, as he fronts not one, but two new campaigns, with 2026 gathering pace in the build-up to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. It's the latest indication of his synergy with the brand, which has provided his boots ever since he made his breakthrough at Birmingham City seven years ago, aged just 16. The Three Stripes have been there for every step of his meteoric rise since.

Bellingham is now a bona fide superstar, heading to adidas powerhouse Real Madrid in 2023 and emerging as one of the finest English players of his generation, even if silverware has eluded him in his national team colours. That superstardom was recognised in 2024, as Bellingham was given a logo by adidas as they dropped a signature clothing collection through their Originals silo that was co-designed by the player himself. The midfielder oozed cool in the promotional shoot as he sat legs crossed by a pool, wearing the full tracksuit and nursing a glass of iced tea.

Speaking about his relationship with the brand at the time, Bellingham said: "It's a dream come true to launch my first collection with adidas. Growing up, adidas has always been a huge brand for me, so to have my own collection alongside other legends is a big honour. I loved working with the design team - they really captured my style and what I love to wear off the pitch. This first drop is just the beginning, and I can't wait to see what we create together next."

He was right: it was just the beginning. Later in 2024, he got his hands on his first-ever signature Predators, the black and gold 'Belligold', and he has since gone on to become synonymous with the silo, featuring in countless slick advertising campaigns as adidas pump out iconic reboot after iconic reboot. In April, the Predator 2025 'Chrome Dream' was dropped in a nod to his relentless pursuit of silverware, and in October the Predator Bellingham 2025 would follow - a black, blue and white version that paid tribute to the baller's hometown, Birmingham.

February 2026 has delivered adidas' latest personalised offering for the new face of their brand in men's football. Part of the appropriately named Icon Takeover collection, alongside a new F50 for USWNT superstar Trinity Rodman as part of their 'Choose One' campaign, it looks set to be the boot he will don at the World Cup with England. Built around the mantra 'Red, White and Jude', the Icon Takeover is intended to capture Bellingham's arrival on American soil as both a footballing force and a modern style icon. "From tunnel fits to post-match moments, Jude embodies confidence, composure and style on and off the pitch - a modern original with timeless appeal," adidas said on the boot's release.

The new Jude Bellingham Predator gives an adidas classic a contemporary edge; a crisp white base is paired with white Three Stripes outlined in black, a striking blue Predator logo on the lateral side, and a classic blue fold-over tongue, finished with a red adidas logo. Personal touches come via Jude's logo on the heel in blue and red, while a white soleplate with blue detailing rounds off a boot built for control, precision, and decisive moments.

That drop was swiftly followed by another, entirely different release, this time from Y-3 - a pioneering luxury sportswear line that dates way back to 2002, spawned from the collaboration between adidas and renowned Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto. Once again, Bellingham takes centre stage, this time in the streetwear space, fresh from starring in a Louis Vuitton campaign late last year.

Y-3 has celebrated Bellingham - as well as Zidane and NBA star Anthony Edwards - with a black and white jersey made from 100% recycled polyester, with the designer nodding to the number five that each athlete has worn with such distinction. Each piece includes the Y-3 branding and the names of the trio on the reverse alongside the No.5, as well as other classic Yamamoto touches.

Coming in such quick succession, the pair of releases are a reflection of Bellingham's adidas ascension to the face of the brand on the men's side of the game, demonstrating his versatility and marketability in both the performance and high-fashion spheres - much like his predecessor Beckham. Brand Bellingham is going from strength to strength, and adidas are harnessing that.