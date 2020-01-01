Jones walking 'cocky or confident' tightrope at Liverpool as teenager vows to beat any opponent

The Anfield academy graduate has complete faith in his ability, but is aware of the need to stay grounded and focused on continuous improvement

Curtis Jones concedes that he has to walk a fine line between “being confident and being cocky”, but the starlet says he will always have complete faith in his ability.

At just 19 years of age, an Anfield academy graduate has landed a regular role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

His creative qualities are being embraced by a side that prides itself on out-playing domestic and continental opponents.

More teams

Jones has shown that he is up to the task, taking in 21 appearances to date, and still has plenty of potential to unlock as he welcomes the challenges posed by fierce competition for places.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The talented teenager believes that he is capable of becoming a key man for the Reds, with there no fear in his game, but is also aware of the need to remain grounded after earning a big break.

“I think I'm two totally different people on and off the pitch,” Jones told Liverpool’s official website.

“I've never doubted myself, no. I've always believed in my ability and I always will.

“I'll always believe in myself to know that anybody that I'm up against, if you get the better of me in one game, then there's only one thing on my mind: the next game when I play against you, I'm going to beat you, it'll literally be me for the whole game playing against you.

“There's being confident and being cocky – I think there's a fine line in between that. I don't want to have people think that I'm going over that.

“Yeah, there's been times when my confidence is not as high but the last thing I'll ever do is doubt myself.

“Off the pitch, a lot of people know me for just being like a humble kid. I'm just humble, relaxed, I'm chilled, I'll speak to anybody. I'll just try to be how I was brought up to be. I would never change.

“Obviously I'm still a little bit loud and can have a laugh, but I don't walk around confident and [act] how I am on the pitch. I'm different off the pitch.”

Jones has every reason to believe in himself, with the youngster boasting five senior goals for Liverpool to his name and a place in the U21 squad.