James Maddison injury: Midfielder misses final England training session before World Cup opener against Iran

James Maddison was the only absentee from England training on the eve of their World Cup opener against Iran.

Maddison misses training for third day in a row

Rest of squad all worked together

Major doubt for England's opener against Iran

WHAT HAPPENED? Maddison has missed his third training session in a row, and the last session before England's first game of this year's World Cup against Iran. 25 players took part in the workout, with other injury doubts Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips both present.

25 players are out training in Qatar, with @Madders10 continuing to work indoors.@HKane will be joining Gareth Southgate for our pre-match press conference later today. pic.twitter.com/uFAfCNamrM — England (@England) November 20, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison played his way into Southgate's plans by scoring seven goals and providing four assists in the Premier League for Leicester this season. In his side's final game before the World Cup break he limped off, sparking fears he could be seriously injured, but he has travelled to Qatar and is part of the squad.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It looks like Maddison will not be fit for England's game against Iran on Monday, meaning he could join Walker on the sidelines. The right-back has not featured for Manchester City since the start of October with a groin injury, and he recently admitted that he is unlikely to be ready for the clash with Carlos Queiroz's side.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday before they face the USMNT and Wales in their final two group games.