Jamal Musiala may never 'regain former level' as Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness makes worrying health admission

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Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has sparked concern over Jamal Musiala's future, suggesting the superstar playmaker might struggle to return to the heights of his previous performances. The 23-year-old Germany international has been dealing with a complex neurological condition that came to light following a series of collapses during the club's pre-season schedule.

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Neurological diagnosis halts Bayern star's momentum

The German forward suffered two collapses within a four-day period during Bayern's pre-season preparations. Subsequent medical examinations revealed a treatable neurological dysfunction, raising immediate questions about his long-term physical durability.

Despite the diagnosis, the 23-year-old managed to make a positive start to the current campaign. He netted twice across four appearances in all competitions before being sidelined.

Hoeness outlines management of complex condition

Speaking to Bavarian broadcaster BR24, Hoeness offered a sobering assessment of the playmaker's condition. The Bayern hierarchy member admitted that the club's medical staff and the player are navigating uncharted territory.

"We are facing a dilemma in this case, as he is suffering from an illness that cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to a certain extent with the use of medication," Hoeness explained.

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He further cautioned that the demanding nature of top-level football means Musiala may never "regain the performance level he once had" prior to the onset of the condition.

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Matthaus interprets 'needling' motivation tactic

While the medical updates sound alarming, Germany legend Lothar Matthaus believes there is a psychological element to the honorary president's public comments. The former Bayern captain suggested Hoeness is intentionally challenging the Chelsea academy product.

"He's needling him a little. It's not just about wrapping him in cotton wool. He also has to battle against adversity sometimes," Matthaus told Sky90. "Uli was looking to create that adversity with this statement."

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Matthaus added that tough love could spark a defiant response from the young forward: "It's fine for him to say something like that, because we can't just put a positive spin on things and somehow wait for him to come back. If I were in Jamal Musiala's position, that would be motivation enough to show Uli I'm back."

Contract security amid return to training

Bayern have pledged full support to Musiala, securing his future with a contract that runs until 2030. The attacker, who shared the Euro 2024 Golden Boot and has amassed 71 goals and 38 assists in 235 matches for the German giants, is currently working his way back to full fitness.

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He has not featured for Bayern since September due to a separate hamstring injury, though he recently returned to the training pitch. The immediate focus will be on carefully managing his workload as he aims to prove he can still thrive at the pinnacle of European football.