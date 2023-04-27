Inter Miami owner David Beckham jets to France to meet with Lionel Messi and Co. amid transfer speculation for Argentina icon

David Beckham headed to Paris Saint-Germain's training ground to meet players and staff at his former club during a visit to Paris on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid speculation linking him with a move to MLS side Inter Miami, worlds collided as franchise co-owner Beckham posed for a picture with Messi upon meeting him at PSG's Camp des Loges training complex. Alongside the two of them was midfield maestro Marco Verratti, who played with Beckham during his stint in Paris in 2013.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's PSG future has been up in the air for much of the current campaign, despite his improved form during his second season at the Parc des Princes.

Since returning from his World Cup triumph, contract talks have slowed and it is now expected that he will leave the club for free this summer. Beckham's Inter Miami have long been touted as a possible destination, making a visit to his former club all the more interesting, but Barcelona are also expected to do everything they can to bring the Argentine back to the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? As a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi has the pick of the bunch when choosing his next step. However, given his wage demands and the financial limitations of some of the clubs pursuing him, his future does not yet appear to be decided.