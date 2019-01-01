Injury concern for Neymar as Brazil star limps out of Nigeria friendly

Neymar could be set for a spell on the sidelines after the forward limped out of the Selecao's friendly with .

The star lasted just 12 minutes of the international friendly in Singapore before suffering an injury to his left thigh.

He was pictured icing the injury once he made his way to the bench, suggesting the world's most expensive footballer may have to miss matches over the next few weeks.

More to follow...