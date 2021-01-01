'I want to play with Ronaldo' - Neymar eager to link up with Juventus star amid PSG rumours

The Brazilian says he would like to add the Portuguese star to his list of illustrious team-mates at some point in the future

Neymar has revealed that he wants to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been strongly linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

PSG paid a world-record fee of €222 million (£190m/$269m) to sign Neymar in 2017 from Barcelona, where he had established himself among the best players of his generation.

The Brazilian shone alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Camp Nou, and has also thrived in a world-class squad at Parc des Princes, but still harbours ambitions to play alongside a five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently plying his trade in Italy with Juventus.

What's been said?

"I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I've already played with great players like Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet," Neymar told GQ France.

Could Ronaldo leave Juventus this summer?

Ronaldo called time on his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid to join Juventus in 2018, and has since added two Serie A titles to his silverware collection.

However, the Portuguese has been unable to inspire the Bianconeri to Champions League glory, and it has been suggested that he could leave the club if they fail to qualify for the competition come the end of the season.

PSG have been tipped to launch a bid for Ronaldo in the summer, while a possible return to Madrid has also been mooted, but Juve vice-president Pavel Nedved has insisted he will see out his contract through to 2022.

Neymar & Ronaldo compared

Neymar has picked up 24 major trophies over the course of his career, which began at Santos in his native Brazil back in 2009.

The 29-year-old won two La Liga titles and the Champions League at Barca, and has also become a three-time Ligue 1 winner at PSG, but his achievements in the game pale in comparison to Ronaldo's.

The former Manchester United and Madrid talisman has 31 trophies to his name so far, including seven league titles in three different countries and five Champions Leagues - a competition in which he also holds the record as the all-time top scorer.

What else did Neymar say?

Neymar went on to reveal that lifting the World Cup with Brazil is the main target he wants to reach before hanging up his boots, but he also has his sights set on European glory with PSG after signing a new four year deal with the French giants.

"I want to win the World Cup," the mercurial attacker added. "This has always been my biggest dream, but I also want to win everything with PSG.

"I'm almost 30 now and I've had a good career on a personal level."

