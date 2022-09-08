How to watch UEFA Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, FC Zurich vs Arsenal & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League kicks off on Thursday with Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal in action.

The Red Devils take on Real Sociedad at Old Trafford while the Gunners travel to Switzerland to face FC Zurich in their opening fixtures. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, who won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season, will also be in action tonight.

Manchester United won the Europa League title in the 2016/17 season and reached the final in the 2020/21 campaign but lost to Villarreal in the end. Arsenal, on the other hand, finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the 2018/19 season.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League action in India:

Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.

2022-23 UEFA Europa League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date Time (IST) Match TV channel/stream* Sep 8 10:15pm FC Zurich vs Arsenal Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Sep 8 10:15pm PSV vs Bodo/Glimt SonyLIV Sep 8 10:15pm AEK Larnaca vs Rennes SonyLIV Sep 8 10:15pm Feberbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv SonyLIV Sep 8 10:15pm Ludogorets vs Roma SonyLIV Sep 8 10:15pm HJK vs Betis SonyLIV Sep 8 10:15pm Malmo vs Braga SonyLIV Sep 8 10:15pm Union Berlin vs St Gilloise SonyLIV Sep 9 12:30am Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Sep 9 12:30am Lazio vs Feyenoord Sony Six SD & HD Sep 9 12:30am Sturm vs Midtjylland SonyLIV Sep 9 12:30am Omonia vs Sheriff SonyLIV Sep 9 12:30am Nantes vs Olympiacos SonyLIV Sep 9 12:30am Freiburg vs Qarabag SonyLIV Sep 9 12:30am Crvena zvezda vs Monaco SonyLIV Sep 9 12:30am Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor SonyLIV

*All UEFA Europa League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Europa League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

September 8

FC Zurich vs Arsenal

Ludogorets vs Roma

September 9

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

