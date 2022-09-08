How to watch UEFA Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, FC Zurich vs Arsenal & more

GOAL tells you how to catch all the action of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League kicks off on Thursday with Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal in action.

The Red Devils take on Real Sociedad at Old Trafford while the Gunners travel to Switzerland to face FC Zurich in their opening fixtures. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, who won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season, will also be in action tonight.

Manchester United won the Europa League title in the 2016/17 season and reached the final in the 2020/21 campaign but lost to Villarreal in the end. Arsenal, on the other hand, finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the 2018/19 season.

Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League action in India: 

2022-23 UEFA Europa League fixtures

Matchday 1

Date

Time (IST)

Match

TV channel/stream*

Sep 8

10:15pm

FC Zurich vs Arsenal

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Sep 8

10:15pm

PSV vs Bodo/Glimt

SonyLIV

Sep 8

10:15pm

AEK Larnaca vs Rennes

SonyLIV

Sep 8

10:15pm

Feberbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv

SonyLIV

Sep 8

10:15pm

Ludogorets vs Roma

SonyLIV

Sep 8

10:15pm

HJK vs Betis

SonyLIV

Sep 8

10:15pm

Malmo vs Braga

SonyLIV

Sep 8

10:15pm

Union Berlin vs St Gilloise

SonyLIV

Sep 9

12:30am

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Sep 9

12:30am

Lazio vs Feyenoord

Sony Six SD & HD

Sep 9

12:30am

Sturm vs Midtjylland

SonyLIV

Sep 9

12:30am

Omonia vs Sheriff

SonyLIV

Sep 9

12:30am

Nantes vs Olympiacos

SonyLIV

Sep 9

12:30am

Freiburg vs Qarabag

SonyLIV

Sep 9

12:30am

Crvena zvezda vs Monaco

SonyLIV

Sep 9

12:30am

Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor

SonyLIV

*All UEFA Europa League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Key Europa League matches this week

Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.

September 8

  • FC Zurich vs Arsenal
  • Ludogorets vs Roma

September 9

  • Manchester United vs Real Sociedad

