How to watch UEFA Europa League in India: TV, live stream, fixtures - Manchester United vs Real Sociedad, FC Zurich vs Arsenal & more

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League kicks off on Thursday with Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal in action.
The Red Devils take on Real Sociedad at Old Trafford while the Gunners travel to Switzerland to face FC Zurich in their opening fixtures. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, who won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season, will also be in action tonight.
Manchester United won the Europa League title in the 2016/17 season and reached the final in the 2020/21 campaign but lost to Villarreal in the end. Arsenal, on the other hand, finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the 2018/19 season.
Here's how to catch all the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League action in India:
Where to watch or stream the 2022-23 Champions League from India?
The Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony and Ten Channels) has the rights to show Champions League matches in India.
Matches will also be available on streaming mobile applications SonyLIV app and JioTV, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches in their preferred language.
2022-23 UEFA Europa League fixtures
Matchday 1
Date
Time (IST)
Match
TV channel/stream*
Sep 8
10:15pm
FC Zurich vs Arsenal
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Sep 8
10:15pm
PSV vs Bodo/Glimt
SonyLIV
Sep 8
10:15pm
AEK Larnaca vs Rennes
SonyLIV
Sep 8
10:15pm
Feberbahce vs Dynamo Kyiv
SonyLIV
Sep 8
10:15pm
Ludogorets vs Roma
SonyLIV
Sep 8
10:15pm
HJK vs Betis
SonyLIV
Sep 8
10:15pm
Malmo vs Braga
SonyLIV
Sep 8
10:15pm
Union Berlin vs St Gilloise
SonyLIV
Sep 9
12:30am
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
Sep 9
12:30am
Lazio vs Feyenoord
Sony Six SD & HD
Sep 9
12:30am
Sturm vs Midtjylland
SonyLIV
Sep 9
12:30am
Omonia vs Sheriff
SonyLIV
Sep 9
12:30am
Nantes vs Olympiacos
SonyLIV
Sep 9
12:30am
Freiburg vs Qarabag
SonyLIV
Sep 9
12:30am
Crvena zvezda vs Monaco
SonyLIV
Sep 9
12:30am
Ferencvaros vs Trabzonspor
SonyLIV
*All UEFA Europa League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.
Key Europa League matches this week
Here is more information and all your need to know about the main events that take centre stage this week.
September 8
- FC Zurich vs Arsenal
- Ludogorets vs Roma
September 9
- Manchester United vs Real Sociedad