Man City are still in the title race, but they need three points at a ground where they've recently struggled against Tottenham.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tottenham vs Manchester City, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Tottenham vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Manchester City kicks off on 1 Feb 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

Match preview

Both sides are fresh off qualifying automatically for the Champions League round of 16, and shift their attentions back to Premier League action.

Spurs are winless in five EPL outings, most recently drawing 2-2 with Burnley. City could be seven points adrift in the title race before this match, if leaders Arsenal pick up three points at Leeds on Saturday.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Spurs are riddled with injuries. As many as 14 players could miss this match, including Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison,

None of the last 36 H2Hs have ended goalless.

Spurs have won four of their last six home matches against City in the EPL, including a sequence of four in a row between 2020 and 2023.

City playmaker Rayan Cherki has 11 Premier League goal involvements since December, more than any other player.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

