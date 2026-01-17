RB Leipzig host Bayern Munich at the Red Bull Arena in one of the standout fixtures of the Bundesliga weekend, as two of Germany’s strongest sides meet with major objectives still at stake. Bayern arrive looking to tighten their grip on the title race, while Leipzig aim to reinforce their push for Champions League qualification.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Today's game between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich will kick off at 12 pmET and 5 pm GMT.

Match context

Bayern Munich arrive in Leipzig as Bundesliga leaders and overwhelming favourites, having opened up a large points cushion at the top and rewritten record books along the way. They hold a big advantage in the title race, sitting well clear with an exceptional goal difference after a blistering first half of the season

Their recent performances have underlined their dominance — highlighted by an 8-1 demolition of Wolfsburg, in which they were ruthless in attack and clinical with opportunities. A major boost ahead of this fixture is the likely return of Jamal Musiala, who has been sidelined for months with a serious injury and could feature if training goes well.

RB Leipzig sit third in the Bundesliga standings, and while they trail the leaders by a significant margin, a strong performance at home can enhance their bid for Champions League qualification.

Under coach Ole Werner, Leipzig have shown attacking intent this season, scoring freely in several matches and averaging over two goals per game in recent outings. Their recent 2-0 win over Freiburg demonstrates they can take advantage of set-pieces and second-ball situations.

However, consistency has been a challenge; defensive lapses have seen them concede goals in spells, and results against top opponents, including Bayern, have often gone against them.

When these two sides meet, Bayern have historically enjoyed the upper hand. Across their Bundesliga meetings, Bayern have won the majority of matches, including decisive victories like a 6-0 league win last season. Leipzig’s victories have been rare in this fixture, and they have not beaten Bayern at home in the Bundesliga in several years.

