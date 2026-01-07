Napoli welcome Hellas Verona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A action, with the two sides entering the fixture at very different ends of the table and with contrasting objectives for the remainder of the season. For Napoli, the match represents another opportunity to consolidate their position among Serie A’s elite and maintain pressure at the top of the standings.

Antonio Conte’s charges come into this fixture in excellent form and with momentum in a tight and exciting title race. The Partenopei sit third on the table with 37 points from 17 matches, three adrift of leaders Inter, and are firmly in contention for silverware this season.

They’ve won their last four Serie A matches without conceding, including a convincing 2-0 victory over Lazio last weekend, which keeps them within touching distance of the summit. Napoli are unbeaten in several consecutive home matches and boast one of the best defensive records in the league, making them tough to get past.

Napoli have dominated recent encounters with Verona and are expected to control territory and tempo, but are not guaranteed an easy victory. Their key attackers, such as Rasmus Højlund, and creative midfielders like Scott McTominay, drive Napoli’s forward play, and keeping them at bay will be easier said than done.

As far as Hellas Verona are concerned, this will be a daunting away assignment as they continue their fight to move clear of the relegation zone. They arrive in Naples knowing the challenge ahead is one of the toughest in Italian football. Their season has been defined by inconsistency, particularly away from home, where results have been difficult to come by.

Manager Paolo Zanetti is desperate to mastermind a huge upset, one that would help move them away from the relegation zone, as they sit second from bottom with just 12 points. Verona’s attack has been blunt, averaging well under a goal per game, and they frequently fail to convert pressure into goals. They have not won in the majority of their recent road matches in Serie A. They concede regularly and have shown difficulty keeping clean sheets. They will hope for a positive outcome this time around against one of the giants of Italy.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of SSC Napoli vs Verona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

SSC Napoli vs Verona kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Verona will kick off at 2:45 pm ET and 7:45 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Pasquale Mazzocchi must serve a suspension following his red card in Rome, while influential winger David Neres has sprained an ankle. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour were already unavailable, while Sam Beukema remains a major doubt.

The visitors are still missing Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro and long-term absentee Tomas Suslov due to injury, while key man Rafik Belghali is away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

