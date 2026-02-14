The Indian Super League (ISL) finally returns with a blockbuster 2025-26 season opener as defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant host Kerala Blasters FC in Kolkata. After a long wait, Indian football fans can tune in to see the Mariners renew their rivalry with the Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM IST. For the first time, fans can catch the action via live stream exclusively on FanCode, while television viewers can watch the live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

The wait is finally over. The much-delayed 2025-26 Indian Super League season kicks off today with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC in Kolkata. After an uncertain off-season, the Mariners begin their title defense in a shortened, high-stakes league format at the Salt Lake Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM IST. Fans can stream the action live on FanCode.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC kick-off time

Today's game between Mohun Bagan SG and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 14 Feb 2026, 5:00 pm.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Lobera Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Catala

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mohun Bagan Super Giant The defending champions head into the 2025-26 season opener with a formidable squad, largely retaining the core that lifted the trophy last year. All eyes will be on the "Australian trident" of Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Jamie Maclaren, who are expected to lead the line. Midfield maestro Anirudh Thapa and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith remain pivotal figures for the Mariners. Newly appointed head coach Sergio Lobera has a fully fit squad at his disposal and is expected to field an aggressive XI to make a statement at home.

Kerala Blasters FC The Blasters begin their campaign with significant roster changes, the biggest being the absence of talismanic captain Adrian Luna, who has joined an Indonesian club on loan. In his absence, midfielder Danish Farooq takes the armband to lead a new-look side. Fans should look out for potential debuts from winter signings Marlon Roos Trujillo (former Germany U18) and Matias Hernandez, while experienced midfielder Rowlin Borges is expected to slot straight into the starting lineup after his move from FC Goa. The departure of Dusan Lagator means the defense will also see a reshuffle under head coach David Català.

History heavily favors the Mariners in this rivalry. Since the rebranding to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the Kolkata side has been a nightmare for the Blasters, winning 8 of their 10 encounters in the ISL. Kerala Blasters have managed just one solitary win against MBSG in league history - a 1-0 away victory in December 2023.

Coming into today's opener, Mohun Bagan is riding a four-match winning streak against Kerala across all competitions, having completed the league double over them last season (2024-25) and knocking them out of the Kalinga Super Cup quarter-finals in April.

