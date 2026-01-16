Mazatlan face a tall order against a star-studded Monterrey side in this Liga MX Clausura clash.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Mazatlan FC vs Monterrey as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Mazatlan vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio El Encanto

Mazatlan vs Monterrey kicks off on 16 Jan 2026 at 22:00 EST and on 17 Jan at 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

The Cañoneros have had a challenging start to the tournament with two consecutive defeats and will try to reverse their bad streak. However, it's a tall order against a Monterrey squad packed with talent.

Monterrey picked up an important victory midweek at Necaxa, and now, they're looking for three more points against the Sinaloa-based outfit, which recently lost its coach, Robert Dante Siboldi. Owners have decided to sell the Mazatlan franchise, and they'll be rebranded as Atlante in the 2026 Apertura. It's a time of great change for the 'Pearl of the Pacific' club.

Injuries, suspensions, key stats

Alberto Herrera and Christopher Castro are doubts for the hosts.

Although he did not play midweek, Jesús 'Tecatito' Corona was on Monterrey's bench and is expected to participate against Mazatlan. Lucas Ocampos and Gerardo Arteaga are still doubtful for this match.

Team news & squads

