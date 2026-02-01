competitionsComo hosts Atalanta in a crunch clash in the hunt for a European place.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Como vs Atalanta, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Como vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Como vs Atalanta will kick off on 1 Feb 2026 at 09:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Match preview

High-flying Como welcome Atalanta in a match between two clubs founded in exactly the same year, just months apart.

The hosts are in red-hot form in Serie A, winning 3-0 against Lazio and 6-0 against Torino, then following that with a 3-1 Coppa Italia success away to Fiorentina. They'll be encouraged by their record of six home clean sheets this term, a league-high.

Atalanta have only won once in their last four matches across all competitions, but they have earned themselves a playoff place in the hunt for Champions League round of 16 qualification.

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Come are without the injured duo Assane Diao and Eoardo Goldaniga, while Anastasios Douvikas is a doubt.

Mitchell Bakker and Raoul Bellanova are absent for Atalanta.

Como have lost just two of their last 10 Serie A meetings with Atalanta at home.

None of Atalanta’s Serie A matches this season saw the team scoring first go on to lose.

