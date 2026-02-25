Goal.com
Champions League
team-logoAtalanta
New Balance Arena
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaSony Sports Network
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund will kick off on 25 Feb 2026, 17:45.

Match Preview 

Atalanta vs Dortmund Getty Images

The stage is set in Bergamo for a high-stakes second leg as Atalanta looks to overturn a daunting deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs. After a clinical 2-0 victory for BVB at Signal Iduna Park last week, "La Dea" must channel their famous European spirit to avoid an early exit from the competition.

Dortmund seized control of the tie in Germany with a ruthless first-half display. Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring just three minutes in, and Maximilian Beier doubled the lead before the break. Atalanta struggled to create clear-cut chances, finishing the match with only one shot on target, leaving them with a mountain to climb at home.

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

AtalantaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestBVB
29
M. Carnesecchi
23
S. Kolasinac
19
B. Djimsiti
3
O. Kossounou
15
M. de Roon
77
D. Zappacosta
10
L. Samardzic
47
L. Bernasconi
59
N. Zalewski
13
Ederson
9
G. Scamacca
1
G. Kobel
3
W. Anton
5
R. Bensebaini
49
L. Reggiani
8
F. Nmecha
14
M. Beier
26
J. Ryerson
24
D. Svensson
7
J. Bellingham
10
J. Brandt
9
S. Guirassy

3-4-2-1

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Palladino

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 4 matches

BVB

1

Win

1

Draw

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

