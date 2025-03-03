How to buy Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven tickets: Champions League ticket prices, resale and more information

All you need to know about getting your hands on Champions League tickets

While watching Champions League matches on TV can be an edge-of-your-seat experience, it’s never going to come close to being actually seated in one of Europe’s stunning stadiums and seeing two of the continent’s finest football teams going head-to-head under the floodlights. The sights, sounds and atmosphere will live long in the memory.

The UEFA Champions League final is the most watched annual sports event in the world, and the countdown to this season’s UCL Final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday, May 31, is well and truly on. We are currently at the last-16 stage, and just eight teams' dreams will remain intact after the culmination of this round. Are Arsenal or PSV going to be one of those excitable eight who will still have their eyes on the prize? All will be revealed following the pair’s second leg clash at the Emirates Stadium, and you could grab tickets and be there in person to find out.

With Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge stalling recently and having exited both domestic cup competitions, the Gunners are now fully focused on Champions League glory. After falling at the Round of 16 stage for seven consecutive Champions League seasons (2010-2017), Arsenal finally reached the Quarter-Finals of Europe’s most prestigious club competition last year. During that run to the last 8, Arsenal drew with PSV on Dutch soil and thumped Peter Bosz' Rood-witten at home 4-0 during the group phase. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard all netted during that one-sided encounter, but unfortunately for the Gunners, Saka and Jesus are both currently sidelined.

Mikel Arteta is desperately hoping his injury-depleted side can rediscover their formidable form at the Emirates, as since the turn of the year, they’ve only won 3 of their 7 home games. Two of those wins were big ones of course, against Tottenham and Man City, but their latest defeat in front of the home faithful, against struggling West Ham, would have hurt.

A positive for Arsenal fans is that PSV arrives in town having never landed a blow against the Gunners in London; in fact, they’ve only scored once in five previous visits. It’s recently been a struggle for the Dutch champions away from the Philips Stadion. They’ve not won on the road since January 21st and have conceded 13 goals in just 5 away games in 2025. However, Arteta knows that his men cannot afford to underestimate the opposition, especially a side that showcased their resilience and fighting spirit when dramatically turning over Juventus in the previous round of the Champions League.

Whether you're a passionate supporter or love high-quality football, this Champions League fixture is one you won't want to miss. Let GOAL help you book your Arsenal v PSV tickets now so you can be part of an unforgettable European night at the Emirates Stadium. Check out all the vital Champions League ticket information, from where you can buy them to how much they'll cost and more.

When is the Arsenal vs PSV Champions League match?

When: Wednesday, March 12 Kick-off: 8 pm GMT Where: Emirates Stadium, London

The Emirates Stadium (known as Arsenal Stadium for UEFA competitions) is located in Holloway, London. It’s been Arsenal’s home ground since 2006 and has a capacity of approximately 60,000, making it the 6th largest football stadium in England. Emirates bought naming rights for the stadium in a 15-year deal estimated at £100 million, including shirt sponsorship. Both deals have now been extended through until at least 2028.

Aside from sporting events, the Emirates has been used as a music venue numerous times. In 2008, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band became the first band to play a concert at the stadium. Coldplay and The Killers also played sold-out gigs at the Emirates in subsequent years.

Arsenal vs PSV Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Unsurprisingly, Arsenal has designated the match a 'Category A' fixture, with upper-tier tickets at the Emirates ranging from £80 - £140 and lower-tier tickets in the region of £80. To ensure fairness and equal opportunity, tickets for Arsenal home fixtures are sold via a ballot system, with club members allowed a designated window to enter the ballot.

On resale sites like Stubhub, tickets now go for upwards of €208 for a seat in the upper tier. Fans can secure seats on StubHub from as little as €208 for an upper tier ticket, all the way up to €2,898 for VIP packages with unbeatable views.

How to buy Arsenal vs PSV Champions League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for Champions League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Arsenal vs PSV Champions League match

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Arsenal vs PSV match, it will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £29.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports, Eurosport, and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports, Discovery+, and Eurosport.

In the Netherlands, you can watch Champions League matches on Ziggo Sport, which holds the rights to the competition. The ‘Ziggo Sport Totaal’ package costs around €15 - €17 per month, depending on the provider.

How did Arsenal and PSV qualify for the Champions League Round of 16?

Getty Images

Arsenal performed strongly during the league phase of this season’s Champions League and eventually finished 3rd in the standings, which saw them progress straight to the last-16 stage of the knockouts. They won 6 of their 8 league games, which included wins against PSG, Monaco & Sporting CP. Their only defeat coming against Inter Milan at the San Siro. The Gunners’ defensive strength was a key factor, as they conceded just 3 goals, which was the second-lowest goal total conceded during the league campaign.

PSV were given a tough opening run of fixtures during the league phase against Juventus (lost), Sporting CP (drew) and PSG (drew). Their campaign sparked into life in Matchday 4 when they thrashed Girona 4-0 at home. It was the catalyst they needed, as they recorded another three wins from their final four games to finish 14th in the table, which saw them progress to the Round of 32. They were drawn against Juventus, who had already beaten them in the competition back in September. Despite losing again in Turin, the Dutch champions pulled off a remarkable second-leg fightback to win 4-3 on aggregate.