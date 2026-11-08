Uli Hoeness has broken his silence on the celebration that set tongues wagging at Bayern Munich. The honorary president had recently criticised young talent Lennart Karl, and many wondered whether the player's goal celebration was a pointed response. Hoeness, far from being irritated, reckons his words lit a fire under the German teenager.

"This does not bother me," Hoeness told Bavarian network "BR24". "I think I played a 50% part in him scoring his goals over the past few days, because someone made a comment about his private life."

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"We also have a responsibility to guide young players," he added. "I have great experience, and if an 18-year-old player cannot learn something from me, then we might as well give up."

The Bayern legend did not stop there. "The people in charge inside the clubs have to bring young players back down to earth a little. I do not need to intervene with a player like Harry Kane, but when it comes to an 18-year-old player who does not have experience in dealing with these external influences, then those in charge, and I consider myself one of them, sometimes have to speak up."

Karl sparked the debate against Atletico Madrid. During Bayern's 2-0 Champions League win last Tuesday, the teenager cupped his hands near his ears and wiggled his fingers, a gesture read by many as a dig at the criticism aimed his way.

That criticism had come from Hoeness himself. He urged the player to show more humility and insisted he was still a long way from major-star status. He also voiced his wish for a frank conversation about Karl's development and how he handles the media spotlight.

The remarks lit a fuse inside the club. Former German star Michael Ballack, who advises the player, leapt to his defence, arguing that criticising Karl in public only turns him into a target for media pressure.

European glory

Hoeness also weighed in on Bayern's chances of lifting the Champions League this season. The race is wide open, he insisted, and nobody can bank on the trophy.

"No club can say it will win the Champions League, not Real Madrid, not Manchester City, not Barcelona, not Paris Saint-Germain," he said. "I think the important thing for us is that Bayern Munich has succeeded in establishing its place among the elite of European clubs."

"We do not only have the best players on an individual level, but we also have a complete team, and our recent performances have proven that," he continued.