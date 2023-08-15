Harry Maguire demanding £15m pay-off from Man Utd to complete transfer to West Ham

Soham Mukherjee
Harry Maguire is reportedly demanding a £15 million ($19m) pay-off from Manchester United to complete his transfer to West Ham.

  • Man Utd have accepted £30 million offer
  • Defender demands £15m pay-off
  • Club offered £6m payment

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have already accepted a £30 million ($38m) offer from West Ham for the defender. However, according to The Sun, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the transfer as the defender has put forward a demand of £15 million ($19m) as a final settlement with the club. United are ready to offer him £6m ($7.62m) as compensation, which is less than half of his demands.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire has to take a massive wage cut to move to The London Stadium which will see him earn £120,000 a week from his current £190,000. The reduction in wages calculates to a shortfall of £14.5m ($18.42m) over a four-year period and Maguire is seeking to recoup the entire amount so that he does not have to take a financial hit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Maguire has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 worth around £19.7m ($25.03m), hence the England international is not content with the £6m ($7.62m) offer. Meanwhile, United are desperate to offload the defender as they want the money to sign Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, who is set to cost around £35m ($45m).

WHAT NEXT? Maguire was a bench-warmer in United's Premier League opener against Wolves as the centre-back has been informed that he is not in the plans of Erik ten Hag. It remains to be seen if the defender holds out on his £15 million ($19m) demand or reduces his demands to complete his transfer to West Ham.

