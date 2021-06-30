'We are at the final stages' - Hakimi transfer to PSG will be completed in 24 hours, says Inter CEO Marotta

The Moroccan star will leave the Serie A champions after spending just one season with the club

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed wing-back Achraf Hakimi will be a PSG player within the next 24 hours.

Hakimi only joined Inter last summer from Real Madrid, and the Moroccan helped the club lift the 2020-21 Serie A title in his first season with the club.

However, amid Inter's financial difficulties, the club has been forced to sell Hakimi to raise funds.

What was said?

"We are at the final stages for Hakimi to PSG, it’s going to be a done deal in 24 hours,” Marotta told Sky Italia. “Obviously, this is a painful moment for us, but I am an administrator who must guarantee the economic sustainability of the club during a difficult time for the world of football in general.

“Once the Hakimi operation is concluded, it will allow us to have a bit of breathing room and we really hope that we will no longer need to sell any other big players, as we want to maintain most of the squad that won the Scudetto.”

On Lautaro Martinez, another Inter star linked with a move away, Marotta said: "We want to keep him."

Why is Hakimi being sold?

Hakimi was a key performer for Inter in 2020-21, scoring seven times in the league and tallying eight assists.

The 22-year-old proved a perfect fit at wing-back in Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 formation as he helped Inter win the title for the first time since 2009-10, but the club's financial troubles became apparent after the season, with Conte departing after learning some of his stars may have to be sold.

Romelu Lukaku and Martinez were tipped as potentially the first players to go, but it will instead be Hakimi who departs as the club looks to raise funds.

Reports have stated that PSG could pay up to €70 million (£60m/$83m) plus bonuses for Hakimi, representing a substantial profit for Inter, who paid €40m (£36m/$45m) for the wing-back last summer.

