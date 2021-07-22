Everton sign Demarai Gray for £1.6m after just six months at Bayer Leverkusen

The former Leicester winger is heading back to the Premier League after spending just six months in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen

Former Leicester winger Demarai Gray is back in English football at Everton, with the 25-year-old winger signing a three-year contract with the Toffees after completing a move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The ex-England U21 international is heading home on a deal that Sky Sports claim is worth £1.6 million after spending just six months in Germany.

He had joined Leverkusen on an 18-month deal during the January transfer window, but has now joined Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic as new arrival at Goodison Park under Rafa Benitez.

What has been said?

Gray has told Everton's official website: "I’m delighted to be back in the Premier League at such a big club and I’m excited to play with the team and get to work.

"Speaking to the manager and [director of football] Marcel Brands, I had a really good feel for the club and I feel this is a place where I can continue to develop.

"The manager, with his ambition and what he has won in the past, is important and we’ll look to push forward and compete with the top clubs. I think a club of this magnitude has all the potential to be right up there.

"Collectively with what Marcel and the manager have said to me, everything fits, including the club’s ambitions and goals. Everton are a very big club and the main objective is to be pushing and competing back up there in the table.

"I want to work hard on the training pitch and work my hardest for the club on the pitch."

✍️ | Demarai Gray has joined from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a three-year contract until the end of June 2024 with the option for a fourth year. @22demarai 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) July 22, 2021

The bigger picture

Gray has been handed the No.11 shirt at Everton and will be competing with the likes of Townsend and Richarlison for regular game time in wide attacking berths.

He knows all about the challenges posed by life in the Premier League, having formed part of Leicester's remarkable title triumph in 2015-16, and is eager to get going again after seeing 12 games for Leverkusen.

Gray added: "I want to push on, be a pivotal player in the squad, help the team score goals and assist goals.

"I feel like I’m at a period in my career now where I can put everything together and achieve the targets I have set for myself.

Article continues below

"Personally, I just want to help this team succeed, win games and be up there in the table, and to enjoy my football.

"I’m a speedy, tricky winger who enjoys running with the ball. I like to play anywhere along the front three and I feel like I can be dangerous in all areas. And with the ability I know I have and the belief in myself, I can help this team."

Further reading