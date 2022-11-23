Germany players protest FIFA One-Love armband decision in World Cup pre-match photo

German players covered their mouth in a protest against the decision to not allow nations to wear the One-Love captains armband at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday seven European nations were forced to U-turn on their decision to for their captains to wear 'One-Love' armbands at the World Cup. FIFA threatened the nations with sporting sanctions, with the "minimum" punishment being a yellow card to those wearing the armband.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German national team took the strongest stance yet, covering their mouths in their pre-team picture in protest of the decision. A referee could also be seen checking Manuel Neuer's armband to ensure he was wearing the one issued by FIFA. Nancy Faeser, Federal Minister of the Interior and Community of Germany could be seen wearing the armband in the crowd.

WHAT THEY SAID: Germany released a Twitter thread explaining the gesture. Within the thread they explained that they wanted to express values close to the German national team, and that not allowing them to was denying them a voice.

"It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable," they said regarding the armband. "That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard. — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Germany are currently playing Japan in their World Cup opener, and next face Spain on November 27.