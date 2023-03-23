Gareth Southgate hints he could STAY as England boss beyond Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate has hinted he could potentially extend his stay with the England national team if they win the 2024 European Championship.

WHAT HAPPENED? Under Southgate's guidance, England reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, finished third in the Nations League finals in 2019 and got through to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to Italy on penalties. In November 2021, he signed a fresh deal that prolonged his spell as England manager through to December 2024. After a disappointing quarter-final exit at the 2022 World Cup, Southgate deliberated on whether to continue in his role but a shot at next summer's European Championships in Germany proved tempting enough for him to carry on - and he's not closing the door on another extension.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if Euro 2024 represents his last chance to deliver major silverware, Southgate replied: "Well that depends if we win. I think you have to be careful as a player not to assume when you’re younger that this might not be your last chance as well. Of course you’re always going to think you’re going to have other opportunities but injury, form, new players coming through in your position, you can never take that for granted. Clearly the older ones know the timescale is quite clear. But everybody else has to be mindful of that as well.”

On further pressed on whether he will continue if England win the trophy, he replied: "Let’s hope we’ve got that opportunity to make that decision.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 52-year-old can become only the third manager in history after Sir Alf Ramsey and Walter Winterbottom to win 50 matches as England manager if his troops beat Italy in Naples on Thursday in their first European qualifier. However, Southgate is more focused on starting the campaign on a winning note than personal glory. "I'm just thinking about game to game, preparing the team as well as possible. I've for a while felt I need to enjoy the experience. I think that emits itself to the players when you do that. I'm relishing the challenge," he said.

WHAT NEXT? Southgate will rally his men against Italy on Thursday before taking on Ukraine three days later in the European Championship qualifiers.