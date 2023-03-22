Considering catching England live in action? Here's how you can watch the Three Lions live from stadiums around Europe.

Gareth Southgate's England is all set to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Thursday as they take on reigning European champions Italy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

In the ongoing international break, the Three Lions will play two qualifying matches. After facing Italy away from home, they are set to host Ukraine on March 26 at Wembley Stadium.

With England back in action in international football for the first time since they last appeared in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against France, there will be a huge demand for tickets to catch the Three Lions live at home as well as in their away fixtures.

GOAL has all the information you need regarding the availability of match tickets and ticket prices for England's matches home and away in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

How to buy tickets for England football matches?

Official England tickets can be found and bought on englandfootball.com. Resale tickets can also be found on sites such as Viagogo.

What are the ticket prices for England football matches?

The tickets for Italy vs England game start from £16 and go up to £86. The minimum ticket price for the game between England and Ukraine at Wembley is £135 and the maximum price is £2,275.

Date Match Venue Price range Mar 23 Italy vs England Stadio Diego Armando Maradona £16 - £86 Mar 26 England vs Ukraine Wembley Stadium £135 - £2275

Upcoming England football matches

England travel to Naples first to take on Italy before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.