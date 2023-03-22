England football tickets: Prices & where to buy for Three Lions home & away games

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Harry Kane England 2022Getty
EnglandEC QualificationItaly vs EnglandItalyEngland vs UkraineUkraine

Considering catching England live in action? Here's how you can watch the Three Lions live from stadiums around Europe.

Gareth Southgate's England is all set to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Thursday as they take on reigning European champions Italy at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

In the ongoing international break, the Three Lions will play two qualifying matches. After facing Italy away from home, they are set to host Ukraine on March 26 at Wembley Stadium.

With England back in action in international football for the first time since they last appeared in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against France, there will be a huge demand for tickets to catch the Three Lions live at home as well as in their away fixtures.

GOAL has all the information you need regarding the availability of match tickets and ticket prices for England's matches home and away in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

How to buy tickets for England football matches?

Official England tickets can be found and bought on englandfootball.com. Resale tickets can also be found on sites such as Viagogo.

What are the ticket prices for England football matches?

The tickets for Italy vs England game start from £16 and go up to £86. The minimum ticket price for the game between England and Ukraine at Wembley is £135 and the maximum price is £2,275.

DateMatchVenuePrice range
Mar 23Italy vs EnglandStadio Diego Armando Maradona£16 - £86
Mar 26England vs UkraineWembley Stadium£135 - £2275

Upcoming England football matches

England travel to Naples first to take on Italy before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

Editors' Picks

Date Game TV channel / streamKick-off time (ET)
Mar 23Italy vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Mar 26England vs UkraineChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app5pm
Jun 16Malta vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Jun 19England vs North MacedoniaChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Sep 9Ukraine vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app5:00pm
Oct 17England vs ItalyChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app
Nov 17England vs MaltaChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app7:45pm
Nov 20North Macedonia vs EnglandChannel 4 / Fox Sports / All4 / FuboTV / Fox Sports app 7:45pm