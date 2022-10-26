FIFA 23 best young strikers: The top 50 forwards & wingers on Career Mode

GOAL takes a look at the best wonderkid strikers and wingers to sign on FIFA 23 Career Mode

Goals win games and that means strikers who put the ball in the back of the net are usually among the most precious commodities in football. It's no different in FIFA 23, but finding the next big thing to lead your attack into the future can be tough.

To help you get your team on the right track in Career Mode, GOAL has compiled the 50 best young strikers and wingers aged 20 and under to buy. Since the list is limited to those who are 20 and younger, that means there is no Erling Haaland or Vinicius Jr - for that, you can check out the best players on FIFA 23 here.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

FIFA 23 best young strikers, forwards & wingers

#

Player

Age

Club

PO

CR

PR

1

A. Fati

19

Barcelona

LW

79

90

2

A. Nusa

17

Club Brugge

LW

68

88

3

Y. Moukoko

17

Borussia Dortmund

ST

69

88

4

R. Cherki

19

Lyon

LW

73

88

5

J. Gelhardt

20

Leeds United

ST

72

87

6

K. Adeyemi

20

Borussia Dortmund

ST

75

87

7

Savio

18

PSV

RW

70

86

8

Kayky

19

Pacos de Ferreira

RW

66

86

9

L. Romero

17

Lazio

RW

67

86

10

M. Cancellieri

20

Lazio

RW

73

86

11

F. Conceicao

19

Ajax

RW

72

86

12

M. Olise

20

Crystal Palace

RW

76

86

13

N. Madueke

20

PSV

RW

77

86

14

D. Moreira

18

Benfica

LW

67

85

15

A. Garnacho

18

Manchester United

LW

64

85

16

H. Araujo

20

Benfica

ST

71

85

17

M. Lazetic

18

AC Milan

ST

65

85

18

M. Soule

19

Juventus

RW

68

85

19

J. Bakayoko

19

PSV

RW

68

85

20

M. Godts

17

Genk

LW

64

85

21

N. Unuvar

19

Trabzonspor

LW

67

85

22

S. Biuk

19

Hajduk Split

LW

69

85

23

D. Scarlett

18

Portsmouth

ST

65

85

24

E. Zeballos

20

Boca Juniors

RW

72

85

25

A. Elanga

20

Manchester United

RW

74

85

26

B. Sesko

19

RB Salzburg

ST

72

85

27

M. Cho

18

Real Sociedad

ST

70

85

28

O. Popescu

19

FCSB

LW

72

85

29

C. Palmer

20

Manchester City

RW

67

85

30

H. Ekitike

20

Paris Saint-Germain

ST

76

85

31

W. Gnonto

18

Leeds

ST

69

85

32

B. Brobbey

20

Ajax

ST

76

85

33

F. Farias

20

Colon

ST

75

85

34

L. Oyen

19

Genk

LW

67

85

35

A. Broja

20

Chelsea

ST

75

85

36

K. Sulemana

20

Rennes

LW

75

85

37

G. Rutter

20

Hoffenheim

ST

75

85

38

J. Doku

20

Rennes

RW

75

85

39

R. Ribeiro

17

Sporting

ST

66

84

40

M. Tel

17

Bayern Munich

ST

64

84

41

K. Gordon

17

Liverpool

RW

62

84

42

M. Abline

19

Rennes

ST

68

84

43

J. Bolivar

20

Deportivo La Guaira

ST

67

84

44

E. Wahl

19

Montpellier

ST

74

84

45

L. Delap

19

Stoke City

ST

66

84

46

J. Pedro

20

Watford

ST

71

84

47

I. Maestro Puch

19

Atletico Tucuman

ST

65

83

48

A. Tibidi

18

Altach

CF

65

83

49

Ilias

18

Barcelona

RW

67

83

50

I. Bravo

17

Real Madrid

ST

64

83

With a potential rating of 90, Barcelona star Ansu Fati is the best young wonderkid striker on FIFA 23. It is perhaps little surprise that the Spain international, who inherited Lionel Messi's No. 10 shirt and has a current rating of 79, would be so highly rated on the game.

A pair of 17-year-olds follow Fati, with Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko each boasting potential ratings of 88. Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is highly regarded on the game with 87 potential, as is Dortmund youngster Karim Adeyimi.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Elanga Liverpool Manchester United 2022GETTY

Manchester United are stocked with some decent young attacking talent, including Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga, whose respective potential ratings stand at 85, though Elanga's current rating is much higher.

Benjamin Sesko, who is being monitored by Europe's elite clubs, has a current rating of 72 on FIFA 23, but the RB Salzburg forward's potential can grow by 13 points to 85.

There are a number of bright prospects plying their trade in the Eredivisie with the likes of Ajax and PSV, including Savio and Francisco Conceicao, who each have a potential of 86.

Check out more of the best young players to sign on FIFA 23 Career Mode

