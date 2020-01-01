FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far: Release dates, players & TOTSSF squad info

The biggest promotion of the year in FIFA comes at the end of the domestic calendar, with high-rated players released from all the major leagues

At the beginning of every summer, EA Sports releases its Team of the Season for each of the various leagues in the FIFA video game.

These are special squads selected either by EA Sports or through fan votes which include the best 23 players from each of Europe's top five leagues, as well as other panels for other leagues and divisions from the rest of the world.

This year, due to the postponement of top-level football in Europe and the rest of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, EA Sports have renamed Team of the Season to Team of the Season So Far.

What is the Most Consistent Team of the Season?

The first Team of the Season squad released every year is the Community Squad, which consists of the most consistent players from the past season who have not received a Team of the Week item (or in-form) during the year.

These players are chosen by members of the FIFA community, using the websites FUThead and FUTbin. Primarily, the squad is made up of players from the top five leagues, but it also includes a few players from the rest of the world.

In the past, three squads were chosen for bronze, silver and gold, but now only one gold squad is selected. This year's squad was chosen from a shortlist of 100 eligible players and the top 23 vote recipients will be included in the final Most Consistent Team of the Season So Far squad.

Most Consistent Team of the Season nominees

Player Position Club Nationality Thibaut Courtois GK Peter Gulacsi GK Hungary Bernd Leno GK Salvatore Sirigu GK Geronimo Rulli GK Dominik Livakovic GK Ondrej Kolar GK Sparta Prague Gerard Pique CB Diego Godin CB Pepe CB Grimaldo LB Spain Joe Gomez CB Sergio Reguilon LB Spain Kieran Trippier RB England Ben Chilwell LB Leicester England Joel Veltman CB Dominico Criscrito LB Italy Frank Fabra LB Boca Juniors Gael Clichy LB Basaksehir John Egan CB Sheff Utd Ireland Nordi Mukiele CB RB Leipzig France Clinton Mata RB Angola Jonas Svensson RB AZ Norway Ozan Kabak CB Erik Sviatchenko CB Midtjylland Luca Caldirola CB Beneveto Italy Matias Rodriguez RB Universidad Argentina Liberato Cacace LB Wellington Phoenix New Zealand Akito Fukumori CB Consadole Sapporo Akito Dickie CB Oxford United England Perry Ng RB Crewe England Sergio Busquets CDM Barcelona Spain Fernandinho CDM Man City Casemiro CDM Real Madrid Brazil Thiago CM Spain Julian Brandt CAM Germany Felipe Anderson LM West Ham Brazil Lucas Leiva CDM Brazil Joao Moutinho CM Portugal Jorginho CM Italy Rafa LM Benfica Portugal Mathieu Valbuena LM Olympiacos France Rodrigo Bentacur CM Uruguay Viktor Tsygankov RM Nordin Amrabat RM Al Nassr Grzegorz Krychowiak CAM Nikola Vlasic CAM Croatia Maxi Moralez CAM New York City Argentina Callum McGregor CDM Moses Simon LM Anselmo CDM Al Wehda Brazil Fabian Frei CDM Miler Bolanos RM Tijuana Eduardo Camavingo CM France Jeremie Boga LM Kim Bo Kyung CAM Jeonbuk Michael Liendl CM Wolfsberger AC Jed Wallace RM England Muamer Tankovic CAM Hammarby Florinel Coman LM FCSB Romania Damjan Bohar LM Zaglebie Lubin Slovenia Jack Byrne RM Shamrock Rovers Ireland Moritz Stoppelkamp LM Duisburg Germany Jordi Quintilla CM St Gallen Spain Teruhito Nakagawa RM Yokohama F Marinos Japan Mohammed Kudus CM Nordsjaelland Nicky Adams RM Northampton Mauro Icardi ST PSG Argentina Arkadiusz Milik ST Poland Wilfred Zaha CF Ivory Coast Max Kruse CF Germany Radamel Falcao ST Colombia Mikey Oyarzabal LW Spain Bafetimbi Gomis ST Al Hilal France Nani LW Orlando Portugal Andre-Pierre Gignac ST Tigres France Marcus Thuram ST France Moussa Dembele ST France Burak Yilmaz ST Turkey Cristhian Stuani ST Uruguay Felipe Caicedo CF Lazio Ecuador Junior Moraes ST Shakhtar Ukraine Domenico Berardi RW Sassuolo Italy Ezequiel Avila ST Osasuna Argentina Andy Delort ST Montpellier Dieumerci Mbokani ST Antwerp DR Congo Dominic Calvert-Lewin ST England Odsonne Edouard ST Celtic France Jean-Pierre Nsame ST Fabian Klos ST Arminia Bielefeld Germany Jonathan David CF Gent Canada Cesinha LW Daegu Brazil Michael Rangel ST America Colombia Christian Gytkjaer ST Lech Poznan Denmark Francisco Trincao RW Braga Portugal Kim Shin Wook ST Shanghai Shenhua South Korea Karlan Grant ST Huddersfield England Zelimkhan Bakaev RW Leke James ST Molde Nigeria Tino Kadewere ST Le Havre Zimbabwe

When will Team of the Season start?

FIFA Team of the Season began on Friday, April 24 and sees new squads released every Friday over the following six weeks. It always begins with the Community Most Consistent Team of the Season So Far squad and the EFL Team of the Season So Far and ends with the Ultimate Squad.

The Premier League Team of the Season So Far was on Friday, May 1 and be available in packs for seven days. The Saudi Pro League Team of the Season launches on Monday, May 4.

Other leagues set to feature during Team of the Season So Far are Santander, , , , Liga NOS, Super Lig, Eredivisie, CSL, and a Latin America squad from CONMEBOL.

The Ultimate Squad is made up of the very best players from all the individual Team of the Season squads, so tends to have Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and all the best players in the world.

Who will be named in the Team of the Season squads?

Most of the Team of the Season squads are chosen by EA Sports, with the selections kept a closely-guarded secret until the official launch of each squad.

However, some of the teams like the Bundesliga Team of the Season have been selected from a fan vote on the competition's official website in the past. Fans would select from a shortlist of players to pick the best XI for their leagues and then the remaining 12 players for the squad were chosen by EA Sports.

At least one additional Team of the Season player will also be available in the game by completing weekly objectives, and others will be available through Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Community Team of the Season So Far Squad

The FIFA community selected the following players for their Team of the Season So Far:

STARTING XI:

Thibaut Courtois - GK - OVR 93

Diego Godin - CB - OVR 93

Gerard Pique - CB - OVR 93

Joe Gomez - CB - OVR 93

Sergio Busquets - CDM - OVR 93

Casemiro - CDM - OVR 92

Fernandinho - CDM - OVR 91

Thiago - CM - OVR 93

Julian Brandt - CAM - OVR 90

Felipe Anderson - LM - OVR 92

Wilfred Zaha - CF - OVR 92

SUBSTITUTES:

Peter Gulacsi - GK - OVR 89

Bernd Leno - GK - OVR 88

Grimaldo - LB - OVR 89

Nordi Mukiele - CB - OVR 89

Pepe - CB - OVR 88

Moses Simon - LM - OVR 88

Rodrigo Bentancur - CM - OVR 88

Lucas Leiva - CDM - OVR 88

Moussa Dembele - ST - OVR 89

In addition, Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram was made available through season objectives, while PSG's Mauro Icardi can be earned from a Squad Building Challenge.

EFL Team of the Season So Far Squad

The EFL Team of the Season So Far has been chosen by EA Sports and features the best performers from 2019-20 in the Championship, League One and League Two. It was released in FIFA 20 on Friday, April 24.

STARTING XI:

GK - Marek Rodak (86) -

CB - Michael Ihiekwe (85) - Rotheram United

CB - Semi Ajayi (87) - West Bromwich Albion

RWB - Randell Williams (86) - Exeter City

CDM - Kalvin Phillips (92) - Leeds

CM - John Swift (87) - Reading

CAM - Matheus Pereira (91) - West Bromwich Albion

CAM - Eberechi Eze (88) - Queens Park

LW - Said Benrahma (89) - FC

ST - Aleksandar Mitrovic (92) - Fulham

ST - Eoin Doyle (87) - Swindon

SUBSTITUTES:

GK - Alex Palmer (83) - Plymouth Argyle

LB - Joe Jacobson (84) - Wycombe Wanderers

CB - Charlie Goode (84) - Northampton Town

RB - Matty Cash (85) -

RWB - Fankaty Dabo (84) - Coventry City

LM - Ronan Curtis (85) - Portsmouth FC

CDM - Ben Whiteman (84) - Doncaster Rovers

RW - James Henry (84) - Oxford United

LW - Charlie Kirk (83) - Crewe Alexandra

In addition, Peterborough striker Ivan Toney has been made available as a reward player for completing certain season objectives.

Premier League Team of the Season

The Premier League Team of the Season was unveiled on Friday, May 1 via an interactive online quiz on EA Sports' social media accounts.

STARTING XI:

GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

RW: Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

LM: Heung-min Son ( Hotspur)

CM: Kevin De Bruyne ( )

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

LW: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

ST: Jamie Vardy ( )

ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

ST: Sergio Aguero (Man City)

SUBSTITUTES:

GK: Dean Henderson ( )

CDM: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

LB: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka ( )

CM: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

LW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

ST: Richarlison ( )

CB: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)

RW: Adama Traore (Wolves)

Two more players have been made available through objectives: Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and Leicester winger Ayoze Perez. Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi can be earned by completing an SBC that requires an 83-rated team, an 84-rated team and an 85-rated team to be submitted.

What are the Team of the Season SBCs?

Apart from the 23 players included in the Team of the Season So Far squads, other players will also be available through special limited-time SBCs.

In , these SBCs included TOTS Moments players, who received a special upgraded player card to celebrate specific standout performances during the season rather than their consistency over the entire campaign.

There will not be additional Teams of the Season if football resumes this summer. Instead, any further upgrades will appear in Man of the Match and Team of the Week items.