Fernandez responds to Liverpool & Man Utd transfer links after World Cup heroics with Argentina

Argentina World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez has spoken out on his future at Benfica amid reports linking him with Liverpool and Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine midfielder had a stellar 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was not only crowned a global champion but also bagged the Young Player of the Tournament accolade. Fernandez is now reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League, with Liverpool and United thought to be leading the race for his signature. However, the 21-year-old is reluctant to be drawn on his next move at this stage and is ready to get back to his day-to-day duties at Benfica.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't know about my future or proposals, that's what my representative is taking care of. I don't want to get into the subject. I am focused on Benfica, we have a game on Friday," Fernandez told reporters when quizzed on transfer speculation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez played in all seven of Argentina's games in Qatar as La Albiceleste won the World Cup for the third time. He posted leading numbers for touches (118) and successful passes (77) in the final, while also recording more tackles in the World Cup showpiece (10) than any player since Gennaro Gattuso for Italy in 2006 (15). It has been reported that Benfica are prepared to field offers for Fernandez, but won't consider letting him go unless they receive a bid in the region of £87 million in 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? The midfielder will get back to action with Benfica against Braga in the Primeira Liga on December 30.