'We can do much better' - Fernandes sees plenty of room for improvement after Man Utd's win at Chelsea

The Portuguese playmaker felt the Red Devils were wasteful in possession at Stamford Bridge, but he was ultimately pleased with the final result

Bruno Fernandes insisted that can "do much better with the ball" after they battled to a crucial 2-0 victory over on Monday night.

The Red Devils were on the back foot for the majority of the first half at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues dictated the pace of the game in midfield and advanced into the more threatening positions.

Harry Maguire was fortunate to remain on the pitch after kicking out at Michy Batshuayi, with VAR ultimately ruling that the defender was not guilty of violent conduct as United continued to ride their luck.

It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men who ended up striking first though, as Anthony Martial headed a pinpoint Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross past Willy Caballero just before the interval.

United were far more positive in the second period and doubled their advantage in the 66th minute via another header, as Maguire rose highest to meet a perfectly flighted Fernandes cross in the middle of the box.

Fernandes almost got on the scoresheet himself, hitting the post with an audacious free-kick, and debutant Odion Ighalo squandered a golden chance to open his own account for the club in stoppage time after coming on as a late substitute.

Chelsea had two goals chalked off by VAR, but United were good value for the victory in the end, and are now only three points behind their opponents in the Premier League table.

However, Fernandes was not completely satisfied with the visitors' performance, as he told Sky Sports post-match: “I’m really happy. It’s a difficult game against Chelsea.

“They are a great team and we needed to win to keep fourth [place in reach].

“I think we can do much better with the ball but it was a good game against a good team. They are really good with the ball but we played our game and won."

Fernandes was heavily involved in United's best moments and rarely put a foot wrong with his passing or decision making, successfully building on a promising debut against just before the winter break.

The €55 million (£46m/$60m) January signing went on to express how happy he is to be lining up for the "biggest club in England" after spending the last three years of his career in the Primeira Liga with .

“I feel good, obviously. I’m playing for, I think, the biggest club in England and I’m really happy. It’s a dream come true," he added.

Solskjaer will now start preparing his players for a return to action, with a last-32 first-leg tie against in on the cards this Thursday.