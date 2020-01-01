African All Stars

'If only he had scored' - How Twitter reacted to Ighalo's Manchester United debut in Chelsea win

The 30-year-old became the first Nigerian to play for the Red Devils in the English top-flight on Monday night

Odion Ighalo nearly scored a goal after coming off the bench to make his Manchester United debut in their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Monday.

Ighalo was introduced as a 91st-minute substitute for Anthony Martial to make his first appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after returning to England on the transfer deadline day in January.

Minutes after his introduction, the former Watford attacker had a chance to stretch Manchester United's lead but his effort was saved by Willy Caballero.

    Aside from his historic appearance, Ighalo's contribution within two minutes got fans on Twitter raving and they wish he had buried his strike to the back of the net.

