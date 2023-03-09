'It always feels good to win at Tottenham!' - Olivier Giroud sends message to Arsenal fans after helping Milan dump Spurs out of the Champions League

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud admits it is “always good to win at Tottenham” after helping AC Milan to progress in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran French forward, who also spent time in the Premier League at Chelsea, was back in England on Wednesday for the second leg of a European last-16 encounter. He played his part in a 0-0 draw for Milan, which allowed them to prevail 1-0 on aggregate, with the 36-year-old World Cup winner eager to send a message to followers of his former clubs afterwards.

WHAT THEY SAID: Giroud told CBS Sports when asked what success over Spurs meant to him: “It means a lot for me, I received a nice warm welcome here from the fans but as an ex-Gunner it will always feel good to win there at Tottenham. It was a great atmosphere and we saw the Tifosi from Milan it was amazing, it’s always great to feel that kind of night, a Champions League night. At almost 37 years old I always take a lot of pleasure to enjoy this kind of night - for me it was a special night. I wish I could score but as long as we go through it’s the most important thing for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud helped Milan to Serie A title glory last season, before becoming France’s all-time leading scorer at the 2022 World Cup, and has a further 11 efforts to his name through 33 appearances this season.

WHAT NEXT? Giroud previously hit 105 goals for Arsenal and 39 for Chelsea – becoming a Champions League winner at Stamford Bridge – and has offered no indication that he is contemplating retirement as he continues to make himself available for the biggest of games with club and country.