FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Goal brings you all you need to know about the oldest competition in football, with the third round draw just announced

England's FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and this season it returns for the 138th time with the third round draw having just taken place.

The tournament involves teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid to the top and will see a total of 736 teams take part.

With a rich history stretching back to the 19th century, there have been plenty of moments to savour through the years and clubs will be eager to dabble in the 'Magic of the Cup'.

Chelsea are the reigning champions, while Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of the competition and both will no doubt be vying for glory.

However, with one-off knockout games there is always a chance of a 'giant killing'.

With the 2018-19 edition under way, Goal brings you everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup.

When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?

The first round proper of this season's FA Cup began on Friday November 9, with 48 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.

Premier League and Championship clubs do not enter the competition until the third round proper, which is scheduled to begin on the weekend of Saturday January 5.

Before the first round proper, there were a number of qualifying rounds involving teams from the lower rungs of English football, beginning with the extra preliminary qualifying round, which was played on August 10.

Including the extra preliminary round, there were a total of six qualifying rounds before teams from the Football League enter.

The 2019 FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and it will be held at Wembley.

FA Cup third round

The FA Cup third round draw was made on December 3, with Wolves vs Liverpool and Bournemouth vs Brighton the only two all-Premier League meetings.

There are six games being broadcast live on television, with BT Sport 2 showing four and BBC One showing two.

The matches are set to take place between January 4 and 7.

Date Match TV? Jan 4 Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham BT Sport 2 Jan 5 Manchester United vs Reading BT Sport 2 Jan 5 Bolton vs Walsall No Jan 5 Gillingham vs Cardiff City No Jan 5 Brentford vs Oxford United No Jan 5 Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town No Jan 5 Everton vs Lincoln City No Jan 5 Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers No Jan 5 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest No Jan 5 Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town No Jan 5 Derby County vs Southampton No Jan 5 Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town No Jan 5 Bristol City vs Huddersfield No Jan 5 Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City No Jan 5 Bournemouth vs Brighton No Jan 5 West Ham vs Birmingham City No Jan 5 Burnley vs Barnsley No Jan 5 Norwich vs Portsmouth No Jan 5 Fleetwood vs Wimbledon No Jan 5 West Brom vs Wigan No Jan 5 Middlesbrough vs Peterborough No Jan 5 Aston Villa vs Swansea No Jan 5 Solihull Moors / Blackpool vs Arsenal BT Sport 2 Jan 6 Manchester City vs Rotherham No Jan 6 Fulham vs Oldham Athletic No Jan 6 Sheffield United vs Barnet No Jan 6 Millwall vs Hull City No Jan 6 Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers No Jan 6 QPR vs Leeds United No Jan 6 Woking vs Watford BT Sport 2 Jan 6 Newport vs Leicester City BBC One Jan 7 Wolves vs Liverpool BBC One

FA Cup second round

The second-round draw of the FA Cup took place on November 12 following the conclusion of the first round.

At that point, forty teams remained in the competition as sides fought it out for a place in round three, which is when sides from the Premier League and the Championship enter the fray.

The round required five games to go to a replay.

Date Match TV? Nov 30 Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool BBC Two Dec 1 Halifax 1-3 AFC Wimbledon BT Sport 1 Dec 1 Southend United 2-4 Barnsley No Dec 1 Peterborough United 2-2 Bradford City No Dec 1 Maidstone United 0-2 Oldham Athletic No Dec 1 Lincoln City 2-0 Carlisle United No Dec 1 Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Oxford United No Dec 1 Walsall 1-1 Sunderland No Dec 1 Accrington Stanley 3-1 Cheltenham Town No Dec 1 Charlton Athletic 0-2 Doncaster Rovers No Dec 1 Wrexham 0-0 Newport County BT Sport 1 Dec 2 Bury 0-1 Luton Town No Dec 2 Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Southport No Dec 2 Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Scunthorpe United No Dec 2 Chesterfield 0-2 Grimsby Town No Dec 2 Swindon Town 0-1 Woking No Dec 2 Barnet 1-0 Stockport County No Dec 2 Rochdale 0-1 Portsmouth No Dec 2 Slough Town 0-1 Gillingham No Dec 3 Guiseley 1-2 Fleetwood Town BT Sport 1

FA Cup second-round replays

Date Match TV? Dec 11 Newport County 4-0 Wrexham No Dec 11 Bradford City 4-4 Peterborough United (2-3 pens.) No Dec 11 Sunderland 0-1 Walsall No Dec 17 Southport 0-2 Tranmere Rovers BT Sport 1 Dec 18 Blackpool vs Solihull Moors BT Sport 1

FA Cup first round

The first-round draw of the FA Cup took place on Monday following the conclusion of the fourth qualifying round, which wrapped up on the weekend of October 20.

Forty-eight teams from League One and League Two enter the competition at this stage, where they will join the 32 winners from the previous round.

Among those in the pot are two teams from the seventh tier of English football, Southern League Premier Division side Metropolitan Police and Isthmian Premier's Haringey Borough, and Weston Super-Mare of the sixth-tier National League South.

Date Match TV? Nov 9 Haringey Borough 0-1 Wimbledon BBC Two Nov 10 Maidenhead United 0-4 Portsmouth BT Sport 1 Nov 10 Maidstone United 2-1 Macclesfield Town No Nov 10 Ebbsfleet United 0-0 Cheltenham Town No Nov 10 Swindon Town 2-1 York City No Nov 10 Torquay United 0-1 Woking No Nov 10 Scunthorpe United 2-1 Burton Albion No Nov 10 Aldershot Town 1-1 Bradford City No Nov 10 Grimsby Town 3-1 MK Dons No Nov 10 Bromley 1-3 Peterborough United No Nov 10 Southport 2-0 Boreham Wood No Nov 10 Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Stevenage No Nov 10 Chesterfield 1-1 Billericay Town No Nov 10 Lincoln City 3-2 Northampton Town No Nov 10 Yeovil Town 1-3 Stockport County No Nov 10 Bury 5-0 Dover Athletic No Nov 10 Gillingham 0-0 Hartlepool United No Nov 10 Oxford United 0-0 Forest Green Rovers No Nov 10 Tranmere Rovers 3-3 Oxford City No Nov 10 Accrington Stanley 1-0 Colchester United No Nov 10 Barnsley 4-0 Notts County No Nov 10 Metropolitan Police 0-2 Newport County No Nov 10 Walsall 3-2 Coventry City No Nov 10 Rochdale 2-1 Gateshead No Nov 10 Sutton United 0-0 Slough Town No Nov 10 Exeter City 2-3 Blackpool No Nov 10 Luton Town 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers No Nov 10 Morecambe 0-0 Halifax Town No Nov 10 Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Carlisle United No Nov 10 Southend United 1-1 Crawley Town No Nov 11 Mansfield Town 1-1 Charlton Athletic No Nov 11 Chorley 2-2 Doncaster Rovers No Nov 11 Alfreton Town 1-4 Fleetwood Town No Nov 11 Barnet 1-1 Bristol Rovers No Nov 11 Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Salford City No Nov 11 Hitchin Town 0-2 Solihull Motors No Nov 11 Guiseley 4-3 Cambridge United No Nov 11 Weston Super Mare 0-2 Wrexham No Nov 11 Port Vale 1-2 Sunderland BT Sport 1 Nov 12 Hampton & Richmond Borough 1-2 Oldham Athletic BT Sport 1

FA Cup first-round replays

Date Match TV? Nov 20 Cheltenham Town 2-0 Ebbsfleet United No Nov 20 Charlton Athletic 5-0 Mansfield Town No Nov 20 Bradford City 1-1 Aldershot Town (4-1 pens.) No Nov 20 Doncaster Rovers 7-0 Chorley No Nov 20 Billericay Town 1-3 Chesterfield No Nov 20 Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Oxford United No Nov 20 Oxford City 0-2 Tranmere Rovers BT Sport 1 Nov 20 Slough Town vs Sutton United (8-7 pens.) No Nov 20 Halifax Town 1-0 Morecambe No Nov 20 Crawley Town 2-6 Southend United No Nov 21 Salford City 1-3 Shrewsbury Town BT Sport 1 Nov 21 Bristol Rovers 1-2 Barnet No Nov 21 Hartlepool United 3-4 Gillingham No

FA Cup TV channel & stream

UK TV channel Online stream BBC / BT Sport BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app

The FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+.

That means the games will not be shown live on television in the US.