FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
England's FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and this season it returns for the 138th time with the third round draw having just taken place.
The tournament involves teams from the 10th level of the English football pyramid to the top and will see a total of 736 teams take part.
With a rich history stretching back to the 19th century, there have been plenty of moments to savour through the years and clubs will be eager to dabble in the 'Magic of the Cup'.
Chelsea are the reigning champions, while Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of the competition and both will no doubt be vying for glory.
However, with one-off knockout games there is always a chance of a 'giant killing'.
With the 2018-19 edition under way, Goal brings you everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup.
When did the FA Cup start & when is the final?
The first round proper of this season's FA Cup began on Friday November 9, with 48 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.
Premier League and Championship clubs do not enter the competition until the third round proper, which is scheduled to begin on the weekend of Saturday January 5.
Before the first round proper, there were a number of qualifying rounds involving teams from the lower rungs of English football, beginning with the extra preliminary qualifying round, which was played on August 10.
Including the extra preliminary round, there were a total of six qualifying rounds before teams from the Football League enter.
The 2019 FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 and it will be held at Wembley.
FA Cup third round
The FA Cup third round draw was made on December 3, with Wolves vs Liverpool and Bournemouth vs Brighton the only two all-Premier League meetings.
There are six games being broadcast live on television, with BT Sport 2 showing four and BBC One showing two.
The matches are set to take place between January 4 and 7.
|Date
|Match
|TV?
|Jan 4
|Tranmere Rovers vs Tottenham
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 5
|Manchester United vs Reading
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 5
|Bolton vs Walsall
|No
|Jan 5
|Gillingham vs Cardiff City
|No
|Jan 5
|Brentford vs Oxford United
|No
|Jan 5
|Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town
|No
|Jan 5
|Everton vs Lincoln City
|No
|Jan 5
|Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
|No
|Jan 5
|Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
|No
|Jan 5
|Crystal Palace vs Grimsby Town
|No
|Jan 5
|Derby County vs Southampton
|No
|Jan 5
|Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
|No
|Jan 5
|Bristol City vs Huddersfield
|No
|Jan 5
|Shrewsbury Town vs Stoke City
|No
|Jan 5
|Bournemouth vs Brighton
|No
|Jan 5
|West Ham vs Birmingham City
|No
|Jan 5
|Burnley vs Barnsley
|No
|Jan 5
|Norwich vs Portsmouth
|No
|Jan 5
|Fleetwood vs Wimbledon
|No
|Jan 5
|West Brom vs Wigan
|No
|Jan 5
|Middlesbrough vs Peterborough
|No
|Jan 5
|Aston Villa vs Swansea
|No
|Jan 5
|Solihull Moors / Blackpool vs Arsenal
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 6
|Manchester City vs Rotherham
|No
|Jan 6
|Fulham vs Oldham Athletic
|No
|Jan 6
|Sheffield United vs Barnet
|No
|Jan 6
|Millwall vs Hull City
|No
|Jan 6
|Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers
|No
|Jan 6
|QPR vs Leeds United
|No
|Jan 6
|Woking vs Watford
|BT Sport 2
|Jan 6
|Newport vs Leicester City
|BBC One
|Jan 7
|Wolves vs Liverpool
|BBC One
FA Cup second round
The second-round draw of the FA Cup took place on November 12 following the conclusion of the first round.
At that point, forty teams remained in the competition as sides fought it out for a place in round three, which is when sides from the Premier League and the Championship enter the fray.
The round required five games to go to a replay.
|Date
|Match
|TV?
|Nov 30
|Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool
|BBC Two
|Dec 1
|Halifax 1-3 AFC Wimbledon
|BT Sport 1
|Dec 1
|Southend United 2-4 Barnsley
|No
|Dec 1
|Peterborough United 2-2 Bradford City
|No
|Dec 1
|Maidstone United 0-2 Oldham Athletic
|No
|Dec 1
|Lincoln City 2-0 Carlisle United
|No
|Dec 1
|Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Oxford United
|No
|Dec 1
|Walsall 1-1 Sunderland
|No
|Dec 1
|Accrington Stanley 3-1 Cheltenham Town
|No
|Dec 1
|Charlton Athletic 0-2 Doncaster Rovers
|No
|Dec 1
|Wrexham 0-0 Newport County
|BT Sport 1
|Dec 2
|Bury 0-1 Luton Town
|No
|Dec 2
|Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Southport
|No
|Dec 2
|Shrewsbury Town 1-0 Scunthorpe United
|No
|Dec 2
|Chesterfield 0-2 Grimsby Town
|No
|Dec 2
|Swindon Town 0-1 Woking
|No
|Dec 2
|Barnet 1-0 Stockport County
|No
|Dec 2
|Rochdale 0-1 Portsmouth
|No
|Dec 2
|Slough Town 0-1 Gillingham
|No
|Dec 3
|Guiseley 1-2 Fleetwood Town
|BT Sport 1
FA Cup second-round replays
|Date
|Match
|TV?
|Dec 11
|Newport County 4-0 Wrexham
|No
|Dec 11
|Bradford City 4-4 Peterborough United (2-3 pens.)
|No
|Dec 11
|Sunderland 0-1 Walsall
|No
|Dec 17
|Southport 0-2 Tranmere Rovers
|BT Sport 1
|Dec 18
|Blackpool vs Solihull Moors
|BT Sport 1
FA Cup first round
The first-round draw of the FA Cup took place on Monday following the conclusion of the fourth qualifying round, which wrapped up on the weekend of October 20.
Forty-eight teams from League One and League Two enter the competition at this stage, where they will join the 32 winners from the previous round.
Among those in the pot are two teams from the seventh tier of English football, Southern League Premier Division side Metropolitan Police and Isthmian Premier's Haringey Borough, and Weston Super-Mare of the sixth-tier National League South.
|Date
|Match
|TV?
|Nov 9
|Haringey Borough 0-1 Wimbledon
|BBC Two
|Nov 10
|Maidenhead United 0-4 Portsmouth
|BT Sport 1
|Nov 10
|Maidstone United 2-1 Macclesfield Town
|No
|Nov 10
|Ebbsfleet United 0-0 Cheltenham Town
|No
|Nov 10
|Swindon Town 2-1 York City
|No
|Nov 10
|Torquay United 0-1 Woking
|No
|Nov 10
|Scunthorpe United 2-1 Burton Albion
|No
|Nov 10
|Aldershot Town 1-1 Bradford City
|No
|Nov 10
|Grimsby Town 3-1 MK Dons
|No
|Nov 10
|Bromley 1-3 Peterborough United
|No
|Nov 10
|Southport 2-0 Boreham Wood
|No
|Nov 10
|Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Stevenage
|No
|Nov 10
|Chesterfield 1-1 Billericay Town
|No
|Nov 10
|Lincoln City 3-2 Northampton Town
|No
|Nov 10
|Yeovil Town 1-3 Stockport County
|No
|Nov 10
|Bury 5-0 Dover Athletic
|No
|Nov 10
|Gillingham 0-0 Hartlepool United
|No
|Nov 10
|Oxford United 0-0 Forest Green Rovers
|No
|Nov 10
|Tranmere Rovers 3-3 Oxford City
|No
|Nov 10
|Accrington Stanley 1-0 Colchester United
|No
|Nov 10
|Barnsley 4-0 Notts County
|No
|Nov 10
|Metropolitan Police 0-2 Newport County
|No
|Nov 10
|Walsall 3-2 Coventry City
|No
|Nov 10
|Rochdale 2-1 Gateshead
|No
|Nov 10
|Sutton United 0-0 Slough Town
|No
|Nov 10
|Exeter City 2-3 Blackpool
|No
|Nov 10
|Luton Town 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers
|No
|Nov 10
|Morecambe 0-0 Halifax Town
|No
|Nov 10
|Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Carlisle United
|No
|Nov 10
|Southend United 1-1 Crawley Town
|No
|Nov 11
|Mansfield Town 1-1 Charlton Athletic
|No
|Nov 11
|Chorley 2-2 Doncaster Rovers
|No
|Nov 11
|Alfreton Town 1-4 Fleetwood Town
|No
|Nov 11
|Barnet 1-1 Bristol Rovers
|No
|Nov 11
|Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Salford City
|No
|Nov 11
|Hitchin Town 0-2 Solihull Motors
|No
|Nov 11
|Guiseley 4-3 Cambridge United
|No
|Nov 11
|Weston Super Mare 0-2 Wrexham
|No
|Nov 11
|Port Vale 1-2 Sunderland
|BT Sport 1
|Nov 12
|Hampton & Richmond Borough 1-2 Oldham Athletic
|BT Sport 1
FA Cup first-round replays
|Date
|Match
|TV?
|Nov 20
|Cheltenham Town 2-0 Ebbsfleet United
|No
|Nov 20
|Charlton Athletic 5-0 Mansfield Town
|No
|Nov 20
|Bradford City 1-1 Aldershot Town (4-1 pens.)
|No
|Nov 20
|Doncaster Rovers 7-0 Chorley
|No
|Nov 20
|Billericay Town 1-3 Chesterfield
|No
|Nov 20
|Forest Green Rovers 0-3 Oxford United
|No
|Nov 20
|Oxford City 0-2 Tranmere Rovers
|BT Sport 1
|Nov 20
|Slough Town vs Sutton United (8-7 pens.)
|No
|Nov 20
|Halifax Town 1-0 Morecambe
|No
|Nov 20
|Crawley Town 2-6 Southend United
|No
|Nov 21
|Salford City 1-3 Shrewsbury Town
|BT Sport 1
|Nov 21
|Bristol Rovers 1-2 Barnet
|No
|Nov 21
|Hartlepool United 3-4 Gillingham
|No
FA Cup TV channel & stream
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|BBC / BT Sport
|BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app
The FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.
Both networks will air the final and will share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.
All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|ESPN+
In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN, but the games will exclusively be streamed online via ESPN+.
That means the games will not be shown live on television in the US.