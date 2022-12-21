Explained: Why Mbappe returned to PSG training just 72 hours after World Cup final

GOAL can reveal why Kylian Mbappe has returned to Paris Saint-Germain training just 72 hours after France's World Cup final defeat to Argentina.

Player, Galtier agreed on return

Mbappe wants to stay in form

Possible return for Strasbourg next week

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Just 72 hours after losing the World Cup final with France, Mbappe has returned to training with PSG. It's a surprisingly swift return, especially given that some of the other PSG players involved in the latter stages of the tournament — notably victorious Argentine Lionel Messi. But Mbappe has his reasons for getting back to action early. And with PSG's fixtures coming thick and fast — the first is just a week away — there's little time for reflection.

WHY HAS MBAPPE RETURNED SO QUICKLY? Well, the reasons are plenty, involving both club and individual interests. First, from the player's perspective, Mbappe wants to get back into the rhythm of club football as soon as possible, GOAL understands. The winger was devastating at the World Cup, snagging the golden boot and scoring a hat-trick in the final. It's the kind of form that needs clinging onto.

And the club has supported his initiative. GOAL can confirm that Mbappe met with manager Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos on Monday, expressing his desire to hit the ground running. PSG play Strasbourg next Wednesday, and with Messi a doubt and Neymar also uncertain, Galtier might need his star winger in the XI.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The star Frenchman will return to the fold immediately, and Galtier hopes he will be available when PSG play Strasbourg on December 28th.