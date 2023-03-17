Explained: Why incredible €200m Erling Haaland transfer release clause has VANISHED - and it's all thanks to Pep Guardiola!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had a hand in ensuring the €200 million (£175m/$213m) release clause of Erling Haaland is now null and void.

WHAT HAPPENED? City's acquisition of Haaland at the start of the 2022-23 campaign has, as many expected, turned out to be one of the signings of the season, with the Norwegian breaking multiple records on his way to scoring 39 goals in 36 matches across all competitions.

The €60m (£53m/$64m) release clause City paid Dortmund back in July 2022 now seems like a bargain. That's especially compared to the reported €200m exit fee attached to him since joining the Premier League giants, which was set to be in place from June 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Contrary to some information, there were no terms within this clause that favoured a move to Real Madrid specifically. Journalist Oriol Domenech (via Tot Costa) revealed on Wednesday that this clause would be delayed until 2025 were Guardiola were to leave City at the end of the 2022-23 season. Since Guardiola extended his contract at the club in November, it appeared that Haaland wouldn't be going anywhere soon.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, GOAL has recently learned that this release clause has not been delayed, but is in fact null and void following Guardiola's extension. That means that Haaland is under contract with City until 2027 and will not be able to leave without the club's approval. The Premier League club will be able to set their own price for the striker, all because of Guardiola's new deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? After finding out their Champions League quarter-final opponents would be Bayern earlier this Friday, Guardiola's men will be preparing to face one of the Spaniard's former players Vincent Kompany, whose high-flying Burnley side will travel to the Etihad in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.