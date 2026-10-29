'One player doesn't make a football team' - Ex-Aston Villa scout claims Youri Tielemans already regrets £35m summer move to struggling Man Utd

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former senior Aston Villa scout Bryan King believes Belgium playmaker Youri Tielemans is already second-guessing his summer departure from Villa Park following a difficult start to life at Manchester United. The 29-year-old midfielder swapped the Midlands for Old Trafford after the Red Devils activated a £35 million release clause in his deal.

Advertisement

Belgian midfielder endures sluggish start

Speaking to Football Insider, King suggested the Belgium international is likely wishing he had stayed with Unai Emery's thriving squad rather than moving to Manchester. Despite enjoying a superb final campaign in the Midlands and an impressive World Cup before departing, the midfielder has looked well off the pace across 12 outings for his new club. Lately, he has been deployed in a more advanced role at Old Trafford.

Summer recruitment drives Midlands resurgence

Having joined Villa on a free transfer from Leicester City in 2023, Tielemans made 134 appearances across three seasons and signed off by scoring the opening goal against Freiburg in the Europa League final.

While supporters had hoped he would retire at Villa Park, the club have reinvested well this summer. Asked about Saturday's victory over Manchester City, King told the outlet: "They've settled in and they're starting to perform very well. They look a good side, Villa.

"Man City had two or three good chances as well - the other header that [Erling] Haaland had that was cleared off the line. But on the day, Villa certainly looked a better side than what Man City did.

Advertisement Advertisement

"You certainly have to give a lot of praise for the recruitment during the summer. They never sat back. They went out and spent the money that they got in from [Morgan] Rogers and from the other players.

Related Topics

"I bet people like Tielemans are starting to think, 'I wish I'd stayed'. One player doesn't make a football team."

Lucrative switch proved too tempting

Even though his surprise exit was initially viewed as a major blow, Villa fans hold little animosity towards the midfielder given he did not force a move and landed a lucrative contract entering the final years of his career.

Advertisement

Explaining his decision to leave for Old Trafford back in August, Tielemans said: "I am very thankful to Aston Villa. I owe them the world. It is a great club, we did amazing things, and they have put me back to my best level.

"But there are clubs above Villa, and Manchester United is one of them. It is a great achievement for any footballer to end up here. It means you have done well in your career. But it does not end there. I want to be successful."

Advertisement

Managerial uncertainty clouds United role

How Tielemans fits into United's long-term plans remains uncertain amid growing pressure in the Old Trafford dugout. Should head coach Michael Carrick be sacked over the coming weeks, a new manager could completely alter how the Belgian is used in midfield. Meanwhile, his former team-mates at Villa Park will look to build on their statement triumph over City as their impressive autumn campaign gathers momentum.