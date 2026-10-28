Michael Carrick's stay at Old Trafford is no longer a question of trust, but a question of time. The shift followed an emergency meeting at Carrington led by Jason Wilcox, with Jim Ratcliffe joining via video.

Manchester United have settled on a tough timeline. Two final matches against Chelsea and Aston Villa, then the November international break arrives as a "guillotine" to decide his fate. It is his last chance, and behind the scenes the search for a successor has already begun.

British website TEAMtalk, citing informed sources inside Manchester United, report that the club have set a final timeline on Carrick's future. The November international break is now the decisive moment that will determine whether he stays or goes.

United initially pencilled in the break that begins on 9 November, after the Aston Villa match, as the ideal window to assess Carrick's situation. But the sharp drop in the team's level and results brought the questions forward and pushed the management into holding a decisive meeting early.

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The decisive Carrington meeting

Senior management gathered at the Carrington training ground last Monday to confront the deteriorating situation. Sporting director Jason Wilcox led the talks, with chief executive Omar Berrada and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell in attendance. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe joined the discussions via video.

That meeting formed part of an ongoing assessment of the club's options. United have already carried out a careful study of the potential candidates to succeed Carrick should they decide to dismiss him.

Eddie Howe the leading candidate

Eddie Howe, the former Newcastle United manager, is Wilcox's preferred candidate and the standout option should the club decide to make the change. Financial compensation would not be an obstacle to appointing Howe if United press ahead, sources confirmed.

Christopher Vivell, meanwhile, is pushing hard for German Julian Nagelsmann. The potential benefits of appointing Italian Antonio Conte have also been recognised within the club's corridors.

Why has the dismissal not happened now?

Despite all this, Manchester United have kept Carrick in charge for the upcoming match against Chelsea, and he is likely to stay on against Aston Villa too.

Two main reasons explain the decision. The first is the club's desire to avoid appointing a caretaker manager for a long stretch, with United keen to sidestep any short-term arrangements.

Then there is the significant personal support Carrick enjoys from Wilcox himself. He was a pivotal figure in Carrick's appointment and wants nothing more than for him to succeed and establish himself as a long-term solution.

That support, sources confirm, cannot override the demands of the job indefinitely.

Backing Carrick for now does not guarantee his survival beyond these two matches. His position remains the subject of heated debate, and results and performance have become decisive.

He has been handed a final opportunity to spark a positive reaction. Even so, sources inside the club admit change remains the most likely outcome, with the November international break offering the ideal moment to pull the trigger and appoint a permanent successor if there is no radical improvement against Chelsea and Villa.



