Erik ten Hag's treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo & Jadon Sancho 'disgusted' Man Utd players as former Red Devils striker claims under-fire boss has lost dressing room

Manchester United players are said to have been 'disgusted' by the way Erik ten Hag treated Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.

Ronaldo left United last year

Sancho has also fallen out with Ten Hag

Dressing room said to be turning against manager

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo left United under a dark cloud of controversy last November after criticising Ten Hag - who had dropped him to the bench in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign - during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal international went on to embark on a new challenge outside of Europe at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, while United finished their first season under Ten Hag with Champions League qualification and a League Cup triumph under their belt. Results have turned sour for the Red Devils in 2023-24, though, and Sancho has been exiled from the squad after failing to meet the manager's demands in training. The English winger subsequently hit out at Ten Hag on social media, and it has been reported that he will not be drafted back into the squad until he issues an apology. Former United striker Alan Brazil claims to have an inside source at Old Trafford who says the dressing room has turned against Ten Hag, whose treatment of both star players has been deemed far too harsh.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is what I've been hearing... from a Man United player who told someone I know very well," Brazil said on talkSPORT. "He said the players are not having the manager. They're not having him at all. By all accounts, they are disgusted by the way he treated Ronaldo - and they say Sancho is a great guy who works his socks off."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are reportedly eager to offload Sancho in the winter transfer window, with Ten Hag said to have grown tired of his "disruptive" behaviour. The 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since his £72 million ($88m) move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, scoring only nine goals in 55 Premier League outings. He has been linked with a return to Dortmund, while Juventus are also thought to be plotting a swoop for his services.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? After the international break, United will resume their season with an away fixture against Sheffield United in the Premier League on October 21. Copenhagen are set to arrive at Old Trafford for a Champions League clash three days later, but it is unlikely that Sancho will feature in either game as his stand-off with Ten Hag continues.