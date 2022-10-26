Varane ruled out of Man Utd's remaining pre-World Cup fixtures as Ronaldo is drafted back in for Europa League

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Raphael Varane will be unavailable until at least the World Cup, after sustaining an injury against Chelsea.

Varane limped off in tears vs Chelsea

Ten Hag confirms he's out until World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to squad

WHAT HAPPENED? After overstretching during the 1-1 draw against Chelsea and tumbling to the floor in distress, Varane was forced off injured and looked distraught. Ten Hag has now confirmed that he won't feature for United again in the run-up to next month's World Cup, while also providing an update on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped at the weekend for disciplinary reasons.

WHAT HE SAID: "Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the squad," Ten Hag confirmed in his press conference ahead of United's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol, adding: "Raphael Varane isn't in the squad. He will be out until the World Cup. He won't play in this block for Man United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the writing appeared to be on the wall for the Frenchman as he tumbled over and headed down the tunnel in tears at Stamford Bridge, the picture was less clear surrounding Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was dropped by Ten Hag and spent the weekend training with the under-21s after refusing to be substituted on against Tottenham last week, while also leaving Old Trafford prematurely. But he has since returned to first-team training and could feature on Thursday night.

WHAT NEXT FOR VARANE AND RONALDO? While Varane won't feature again for United before the World Cup, it remains unclear exactly how long his injury will rule him out for, meaning he is now a doubt for France's campaign in Qatar. As for Ronaldo, the issue may be patched up in the short-term, but there is still doubt over whether he will still be a United player in January.