Enzo Maresca leaps to the defence of Gianluigi Donnarumma after Manchester City keeper faces criticism for Aston Villa errors

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has offered his full support to Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marc Guehi following a difficult week for the defensive duo. The Italian shot-stopper and England international have both faced heavy scrutiny after high-profile errors contributed to City losing their perfect start to the Premier League season against Aston Villa.

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Villa defeat ends perfect start

City's flawless opening to the domestic campaign came to a crashing halt on Saturday, with defensive frailties proving costly. Donnarumma, who has already faced questions regarding his distribution and footwork this term, was squarely in the spotlight following the defeat to Villa.

Meanwhile, Guehi has also endured a rough patch. The centre-back was heavily criticised following a poor outing against Ipswich Town, where he was exposed for pace in the build-up to a goal before later conceding a penalty.

In response to the mounting schedule and recent blips, Maresca granted both players a brief reprieve. The defensive pair joined Erling Haaland, Elliot Anderson, and Josko Gvardiol on a three-day holiday, skipping training to travel abroad and recharge ahead of a demanding fixture list.

Maresca stands by his senior stars

Despite the recent scrutiny, Maresca refused to throw his senior figures under the bus. The City boss insisted that individual errors are an inevitable byproduct of a gruelling calendar and backed his players' mental resilience.

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"Gigio, since we started, is doing well," Maresca told reporters. "Like any player or any manager at some point, he is making some mistakes, but it's part of the season. They are playing so many games and minutes that sometimes it's impossible not to make some mistakes. He's quite a strong guy. He knows when he makes some mistakes. He doesn't need us to tell him. Sometimes it's so clear, so they recognise that. It's part of the game."

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The manager was equally complimentary of his commanding central defender. "I am completely happy with Marc because the way he reacts is fantastic," he added. "He is a top guy, he is one of the captains, he is a leader and I love Marc, to be honest. Same as Gigio, when they make some mistakes they recognise it. He has played almost all the minutes since the start of the season and so he is completely OK."

Resting up for the Carabao Cup

Maresca is opting for active load management to ensure his squad avoids burnout. Explaining his decision to give five key players a sanctioned trip away, the manager stated: "After the Villa game we gave five players three days off to recover the energy. They are all on holiday. Three days off, energy. Go, come back with full energy then we go again."

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With Donnarumma resting, Geronimo Rulli will step in for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie. The 34-year-old Argentine, who returned to Manchester this summer for a second spell following James Trafford's departure, previously featured against Norwich in the competition.

"He is good," Maresca said of his backup goalkeeper. "Before I arrived here, I had a conversation with him and he knows exactly his role, it is important. He is doing well, day by day, he is helping a lot and Gigio is helping a lot. When he played some minutes he was good and tomorrow he is going to play again."

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A Brighton double-header awaits

City face a unique scheduling quirk as they prepare to host Brighton in consecutive matches. Fabian Hurzeler's high-flying side visit the Etihad Stadium in the League Cup on Wednesday, before returning for a Premier League clash just three days later.

Maresca is expecting two fierce tactical battles against the Seagulls as City look to immediately bounce back from their weekend disappointment. "They are doing very well, so both games are going to be tough," he warned. "They are creating many chances and scoring many goals. We need to pay attention defensively and we need to do the right things offensively."