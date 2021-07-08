England chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Three Lions songs

England fans have become known for one of the best atmospheres in world football, and whether it's a friendly or a big tournament, fans can always be counted upon to bring wholehearted passion and enthusiasm to bear when cheering on their country.
There are the classics as well as the new creations, with England supporters revered as some of the most creative in the world when it comes to inventing a catchy tune.
Goal has put together a compilation of England's most popular songs to get you in the mood for your next trip to see the Three Lions.
- Three Lions (It's coming home)
- Southgate you're the one
- Don't take me home
- National Anthem (God Save The Queen)
- Engerland
- Vindaloo
- England 'Til I Die
- We Love You England
- Sweet Caroline
Three Lions (It's coming home)
(To the tune of Three Lions by Baddiel, Skinner and the Lightning Seeds)
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming home
It's coming
Football's coming home
Southgate you're the one
(To the tune of whole again by Atomic Kitten)
Looking back on when we first met
I cannot escape and I cannot forget
Southgate you're the one
You still turn me on
Football's coming home again
Don't take me home
Don't take me home,
Please don't take me home,
I just don't wanna go to work,
I wanna stay here and drink all your beer,
Please don't, please don't take me home!
National Anthem (God Save The Queen)
God save our gracious Queen
Long Live our noble Queen
God save our Queen
Send her victorious
Happy and glorious
Long to reign over us
God save our Queen
Engerland
Engerland
Engerland
Engerlaaand
Engerland
Engerland
Engerlaaaand
Vindaloo
(To the tune of Vindaloo by Fat Les)
England
England
England
Na Naaa
England
England
And we all love England
We're gonna score one more than you
England!
England 'Til I Die
England 'til I die
I'm England 'til I die
I know I am
I'm sure I am
I'm England 'til I die.
We Love You England
We love you England we do
we love you England we do
we love you England we do
oh England we love you!
Sweet Caroline
Where it began,
I can't begin to knowing,
But then I know it's growing strong
Was in the spring,
Then spring became the summer,
Who'd have believe you'd come along?
Hands,
Touching hands,
Reaching out,
Touching me,
Touching you...
Sweet Caroline!
Good times never seemed so good.
I've been inclined
To believe they never would
But now I...
Look at the night
And it don't seem so lonely.
We filled it up with only two.
And when I hurt,
Hurting runs off my shoulders,
How can I hurt when holding you?
One,
Touching one,
Reaching out,
Touching me,
Touching you...
Sweet Caroline!
Good times never seemed so good.
I've been inclined
To believe they never would, oh no, no.
Sweet Caroline!
Good times never seemed so good.
Sweet Caroline!
I believed they never could.