Empoli confirm Hamed Traore's imminent move to Juventus

The 19-year-old is set to join the Italian champions after enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the top-flight

president Fabrizio Corsi has confirmed that midfielder Junior Traore will join this summer.

Despite Empoli's underwhelming campaign in the , Traore was impressive for Aurelio Andreazzoli's side where he contributed two goals and two assists in 32 league outings.

Earlier this year, the Ivorian midfielder had agreed to join at the end of the 2018-19 season but the deal fell through.

Traore’s performances in the Italian top-flight earned him the recognition as one of the fast-rising youngsters across the globe.

Aware of his promising prospects, Juventus made a move for the 19-year-old which Empoli have confirmed to be a done deal.

“We’re working to close the deal with Juve. Everything is set, we’re just missing the signatures now,” Corsi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“He was just a hot prospect in January, but in the last five months he’s grown an awful lot and he’s now showing his true potential.

“He’s a complete footballer and I think he’s destined to have a great career.”

Traore made his debut for Ivory Coast U-23 team in March during the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualification match against Niger.