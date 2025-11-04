How to watch Duke vs Texas NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Texas Longhorns and Duke Blue Devils square off Tuesday night at the Spectrum Center in what should be an intriguing early-season showdown.

Texas is coming off a season that did not exactly go according to plan. After finishing 21-13 in the 2023-24 campaign, the Longhorns slipped to 19-16 last year and had a difficult time in a stacked SEC schedule, managing just a 6-12 mark.

That record left them ahead of only Oklahoma, LSU and South Carolina in the conference standings. Preseason expectations were modest with the Longhorns pegged around seventh in the media poll. Outside of a brief spark in January and February, Texas never found consistent momentum and entered the SEC Tournament having dropped four of its last five games.

On the Duke side, the Blue Devils began last season with lofty expectations and managed to rise above them. Ranked seventh to start, Duke climbed as high as No. 3 and posted a dominant 35-4 record. They controlled the ACC with a near-perfect 19-1 conference run and edged Louisville and Clemson for the regular-season crown.

Duke then rolled through the ACC Tournament and continued that surge into March Madness, knocking off Mount St. Mary’s, Baylor, Arizona and Alabama to secure a spot in the Final Four. Their run came to a narrow end against Houston on April 5, falling 70-67 to close out a remarkable campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Texas NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Duke vs Texas: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils will face off against the Longhorns in an exciting college basketball game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 8:45 pm ET or 5:45 pm PT at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:45 pm ET or 5:45 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Duke vs Texas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Longhorns live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which is offering a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Duke vs Texas team news & key performers

Duke Blue Devils team news

On the Duke side, the Blue Devils spent the offseason working heavily in the transfer portal. Their extended postseason run pushed their roster-building timeline back and contributed to major roster changes. All five starters from last year moved on. This leaves Duke with a young group that features only two upperclassmen in the expected rotation. Sion James, Kon Kneuppel, Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach are all gone.

Duke averaged 83.2 points per game last season, placing them 11th in the country. Defensively, they were among the best in the nation, giving up just 62.8 points per outing, which ranked seventh overall.

Texas Longhorns team news

Former Xavier head coach Sean Miller now takes over at Texas for his first year in charge. He will only retain four players from last season. Two of them were regular starters, but there is still plenty of turnover. Arthur Kaluma, Kadin Shedrick and Tre Johnson have all departed, so new faces will play major roles for the Texas Longhorns this season.

Texas averaged 78.5 points per contest a year ago, which placed them 65th nationally. On the defensive end, they surrendered 72.6 points per game, which ranked 203rd.