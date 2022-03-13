Dortmund stars Haaland and Reyna make their returns after injury layoffs

Erling Haaland and Gio Reyna both made their returns from injuries on Sunday as they came off the bench during Borussia Dortmund's clash with Arminia Bielefeld.

The two entered the match with Dortmund up 1-0, with Marius Wolf scoring in the 21st minute to give the hosts the lead.

In the 63rd minute, Dortmund boss Marco Rose inserted his two stars off the bench, with both featuring for the first time after injury layoffs.

Battling injuries

For Haaland, Sunday's appearance was his first since January 22 as Dortmund saw the return of their star goalscorer.

Haaland, who has recently been linked with a summer move to Manchester City, has 23 goals in 20 games this season, making him Dortmund's top scorer.

Reyna, meanwhile, recently made his return from his own layoff, which began in September as he suffered a hamstring injury.

The American returned on February 20, but suffered another immediate injury and had been out of action since.

Sunday's appearance was just Reyna's sixth Bundesliga match of the season.

