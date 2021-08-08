'Don't worry, you have me all year long' - Aguero denies wanting to leave Barcelona after Messi exit

The Argentine has reassured Blaugrana supporters that he will play for the club in 2021-22, despite seeing his friend and compatriot depart

Sergio Aguero has denied reports that he wants to leave Barcelona following Lionel Messi's exit.

Aguero joined Barca on a free transfer earlier this summer after reaching the end of his final contract at Manchester City, where he had spent the previous ten years of his career.

The 33-year-old's desire to link up with fellow Argentina international Messi at club level was cited as one of the main reasons for his move to Camp Nou, but that dream has been dashed in the wake of the Blaugrana's failure to re-sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What's been said?

Messi reached an agreement over a new five-year deal with Barca after dropping into the free agency pool in June, but the club have ultimately been unable to tie a prized asset down to fresh terms due to the current wage restrictions in La Liga.

It has been reported that Aguero reacted angrily to the news and has asked his representatives to review the terms of his contract.

However, the former City star rubbished any notion that he has taken such steps when arriving at Barca's training ground at the weekend.

"Don't worry, you have me all year long," Aguero told reporters.

The Argentine has also taken to social media to wish Messi well with the next stage of his career, posting an image of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "All the best in whatever comes my friend. And always with that smile. I love you."

What's next?

Barca president Joan Laporta has already explained why Messi has been unable to extend his stay at Camp Nou, but the 34-year-old will address the club's supporters for the final time and give his side of the story before their Joan Gamper Trophy final clash against Juventus on Sunday.

After the game, speculation over where the six-time Ballon d'Or will go next is likely to increase, with it reported that Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for his signature after opening talks with his representatives.

Aguero, meanwhile, is in line to make his Barca debut against Juventus, and will be expected to shoulder the main goalscoring burden at the club in the new season in the absence of Messi.

Ronald Koeman's side will open their latest La Liga campaign at home to Real Sociedad on August 15, with further new signings Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia also likely to be in contention for minutes alongside Aguero.

