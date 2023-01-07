Deschamps: France had four or five World Cup final starters not at the right level!

France head coach Didier Deschamps has hit out at the performances of some of his players in their narrow defeat in the 2022 World Cup final.

France defeated on penalties by Argentina

Deschamps claimed some players not at right level

Manager since signed new two-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2018 World Cup winning manager criticised his players for not being at "the right level" against Argentina, although he refused to single out anyone in particular. Deschamps did concede that the loss may be down to the inexperience in the players - many of whom were experiencing the first final of their careers - but once again reiterated the underperformance of four to five individuals.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m not going to take aim at any individual player, but in that starting eleven there were maybe at least four or five players who weren’t at the right level physically," the France boss told RMC. “It was the the first final for a lot of the players, it was a very particular situation. Factually, [though] there were at least five players in the starting eleven who were not at the right level for such a match against such an opponent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While he may have been critical of his players in 2022 - many of whom were still suffering from a virus contracted just days before the final - it was announced on Saturday that Deschamps had extended his previous deal by a further two years, keeping him at the helm of the France national team until 2026.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DESCHAMPS? France are next back in competitive action the Netherlands on March 24, in what is the first of 10 Euro 2024 qualifiers.