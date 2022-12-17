Whole France squad trains ahead of World Cup final despite virus breakout

- Entire French squad trained
- Players back from illness
- France meet Argentina in World Cup final
WHAT HAPPENED? While Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot missed the semi-final tie against Morocco due to illness, Aurelien Tchouameni and Theo Hernandez missed training on Friday. Kingsley Coman, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate also contracted the same virus and fell ill. But much to France manager Didier Deschamps' relief, all the players are now back in training and are likely to be available for the final.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deschamps had stated that the air-conditioning inside the stadiums in Qatar resulted in his players getting sick. Earlier in the tournament, Brazil players also complained about similar flu-like symptoms.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus have an opportunity to equal Italy and Brazil's record of winning back-to-back World Cup titles as they have made it to the final for the second time in a row.