WATCH: Dairon Asprilla, take a bow! Portland Timbers star nets STUNNING bicycle kick against Seattle Sounders and celebrates with a backflip

Portland Timbers' Dairon Asparilla brought out his classic bicycle kick to stun Seattle Sounders during a 4-1 rout at the Providence Park.

WHAT HAPPENED? Heading into the 70th minute of the game, Seattle looked comfortable in defence as they held a one-goal lead until Asprilla managed to turn in an early cross by Santiago Moreno with a spectacular overhead bicycle kick.

Asprilla, who had his back to the goal, timed a perfect jump and strike to score past a stranded Stefan Frei.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The equalizer changed the momentum of the game as Portland then went on to score three more goals past Frei in the next 18 minutes. The win for Portland was their fourth straight win against Seattle Sounders.

WHAT NEXT? Portland Timbers next face FC Cincinnati as they look to string a couple of victories together for the first time in the season.