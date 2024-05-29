Czech Republic U17 vs Denmark U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Czech Republic and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czech Republic U17s will square off against Denmark U17s in the quarter-finals of the European Under-17 Championship on Wednesday.

Czech Republic made it to the European Under-17 Championship knockout stage after successfully navigating their way through the group stage without much fuss, finishing top of Group A with maximum points.

Denmark, meanwhile, were forced to settle for second spot in Group B after taking four points from three games.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Czech Republic U17 vs Denmark U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT/ 3:30 pm BST Venue: Ammochostos Stadium

The UEFA U17 Championship match between Czech Republic U17 and Denmark U17 will be played at the Ammochostos Stadium in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT/ 3:30 pm BST on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch Czech Republic U17 vs Denmark U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the UEFA U17 Championship match between Czech Republic U17 and Denmark U17 is available to watch and stream online live through UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Czech Republic U17 team news

Czech Republic head coach Jiri Zilak is set to make a raft of changes to his starting lineup after rotating his squad for Sunday's victory over Serbia.

Zilak is expected to recall key stars such as Matyas Silhavy, Jiri Micek, Jakub Kolisek, Simon Sloncik and Ondrej Penxa.

Josef Kolarik will look to maintain his excellent form after netting in two of the Czech Republic's group-stage games.

Czech Republic U17 possible XI: Obdrzalek; Rehacek, Krpalek, Micek, Kolisek; Sloncik, Panos; Kolarik, Belzik, Penxa; Nechvatal

Position Players Goalkeeper Obdržálek, Silhavy, Volek Defender Micek, Kolisek, Řeháček, Krpalek, Beran Midfielder Moudrý, Kolarik, Naskos, Sosna, Belzik, Cizek, Švancara, Panos, Slončík, Siegl Forward Penxa, Nechvatal, Kvacek

Denmark U17 team news

Denmark left-winger Olti Hyseni is expected to be recalled after coming on as a half-time substitute against Austria.

Arsenal's Chido Obi will continue to spearhead the attack, having started all three of Denmark's games so far at the tournament.

Denmark Under-17s possible XI: Breum-Harild; Lutzhoft, Sondegaard, Markmann, Andersen; Hyseni, Lassen, Hojer; Abildgaard, Johannesen, Obi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Breum-Harild, de Paoli Defenders: Markmann, Söndergaard, Düring, Ankamafio, Gustafsen, Andersen, Lützhöft, Stücker Midfielders: Højer, Johannesen, Moalem, Lassen, Heyde, Jörgensen Forwards: Obi, Hyseni, Abildgaard, Risnæs, Hansen

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Czech Republic U17 and Denmark U17 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 17/11/19 Denmark U17 3-1 Czech Republic U17 World Friendly International 02/04/16 Denmark U17 2-3 Czech Republic U17 U17 European Championship 30/09/14 Denmark U17 0-1 Czech Republic U17 U17 European Championship 30/09/12 Czech Republic U17 3-0 Denmark U17 U17 European Championship

Useful links